FC Dallas has five 2021 SuperDraft picks

Major League Soccer’s annual SuperDraft is scheduled for January 21st of the new year at 1 pm CT. The 2021 SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. Due to trades, FC Dallas has five picks in the three rounds.

1st Round – 22nd Overall: natural pick

2nd Round – 48th Overall: natural pick

3rd Round – 75th Overall: natural pick

3rd Round – 76th Overall: From Orlando via a trade on 2/27/20

3rd Round – 79th Overall: From Minnesota United for Jacori Hayes.

The first round of the virtual player selection event will stream live on MLSsoccer.com, the MLS App, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. In addition, fans can follow every pick as it happens with MLSsoccer.com’s MLS SuperDraft tracker.

Any club that received a fourth-round pick via trade will have a compensatory pick at the conclusion of the third round.

Players eligible for selection in MLS SuperDraft 2021 presented by adidas include college seniors, Generation adidas players, and players that have waived their college eligibility by signing to play in a domestic professional league. The list of players eligible for selection will be made available in the days leading up to the draft.

Following MLS SuperDraft, Generation adidas players and select additional draftees will join their MLS clubs for the 2021 preseason, while others may continue to compete for their colleges before reporting to their MLS clubs in late May.

MLS SuperDraft 2021 Logo. (Courtesy MLS)