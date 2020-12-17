Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC, Roja League

Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Four

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Four

Matchday Four of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC

Denton Estudiantes2
Irving FC2
FINAL

Estudiantes second goal by Bryson Drew. Unnamed Irving player is red carded.

No other info at this time.

FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros

FC Harrington1
Fort Worth Vaqueros 1
FINAL

No other info at this time.

Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends

Denton Diablos1
Premier Legends0
FINAL

Christian Ramos with the loan goal in the game.

Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO

Inocentes FC2
Foro 360 Pro1
FINAL

No other info at this time.

Standings After Matchday Four

POSTEAMPTSGFGAGD
1Denton Estudiantes1015510
2FC Harrington7422
3Inocentes FC7761
4Denton Diablos756-1
5Fort Worth Vaqueros534-1
6Foro 360 Pro4810-2
7Irving FC225-3
8Premier Legends1410-6

Matchday Five – Sat, December 19th

MatchupTimeLocation
Denton Diablos vs Irving FC *2 pmFort Worth Gateway Park
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Estudiantes *4 pmFort Worth Gateway Park
Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington7:30 pmFort Worth Polytech High School
Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends7 pmForo Sports Club

* Double Header

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *