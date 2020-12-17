Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Four

Matchday Four of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC

Denton Estudiantes 2 Irving FC 2 FINAL

Estudiantes second goal by Bryson Drew. Unnamed Irving player is red carded.

No other info at this time.

GOOOAAALLL!!! Bryson Drew makes it 2-1 for the Estudiantes! pic.twitter.com/ueX0x7L8sR — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) December 17, 2020

FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros

FC Harrington 1 Fort Worth Vaqueros 1 FINAL

No other info at this time.

Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends

Denton Diablos 1 Premier Legends 0 FINAL

Christian Ramos with the loan goal in the game.

Tonight’s starting 11 pic.twitter.com/IsfFMODESu — 01 Premier Legends ⚽️ (@01_premier) December 17, 2020

Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO

Inocentes FC 2 Foro 360 Pro 1 FINAL

No other info at this time.

Standings After Matchday Four

POS TEAM PTS GF GA GD 1 Denton Estudiantes 10 15 5 10 2 FC Harrington 7 4 2 2 3 Inocentes FC 7 7 6 1 4 Denton Diablos 7 5 6 -1 5 Fort Worth Vaqueros 5 3 4 -1 6 Foro 360 Pro 4 8 10 -2 7 Irving FC 2 2 5 -3 8 Premier Legends 1 4 10 -6

Matchday Five – Sat, December 19th

Matchup Time Location Denton Diablos vs Irving FC * 2 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Estudiantes * 4 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington 7:30 pm Fort Worth Polytech High School Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends 7 pm Foro Sports Club

* Double Header