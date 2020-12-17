Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Four

Matchday Four of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.
Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC
|Denton Estudiantes
|2
|Irving FC
|2
Estudiantes second goal by Bryson Drew. Unnamed Irving player is red carded.
No other info at this time.
FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros
|FC Harrington
|1
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|1
No other info at this time.
Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends
|Denton Diablos
|1
|Premier Legends
|0
Christian Ramos with the loan goal in the game.
Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO
|Inocentes FC
|2
|Foro 360 Pro
|1
No other info at this time.
Standings After Matchday Four
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Denton Estudiantes
|10
|15
|5
|10
|2
|FC Harrington
|7
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Inocentes FC
|7
|7
|6
|1
|4
|Denton Diablos
|7
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|5
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|Foro 360 Pro
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|7
|Irving FC
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|8
|Premier Legends
|1
|4
|10
|-6
Matchday Five – Sat, December 19th
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Denton Diablos vs Irving FC *
|2 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Estudiantes *
|4 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park
|Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington
|7:30 pm
|Fort Worth Polytech High School
|Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends
|7 pm
|Foro Sports Club
* Double Header