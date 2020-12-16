A little over a week ago I dropped the news on Twitter that three official bids were in for Bryan Reynolds and on our podcast this week I added the info the bidding clubs are from Belgium, France, and Italy respectivly.

Interest from Juventus in late November set the starting point for bids on FC Dallas right back Bryan Reynolds in the neighborhood of 6 to 7 million dollars.

Now, according to a source familiar with the negotiations, a new Ligue 1 side is about to enter the fray as Olympique Lyonnais are very keen on the US Youth International and are preparing a bid.

While their potential bid figure isn’t known at this time, Les Gones are set to dive into the deepening the pool of suitors for the 19-year-old Reynolds.

It’s clear Reynolds time in the hoops of FC Dallas is growing shorter by the day.

Lyon joins the chase for Bryan Reynolds. (photo by Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)