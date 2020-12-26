Top 5 number 1s in FC Dallas history

The 25th season of FC Dallas just ended and thanks to Covid-19 the season-long league and club celebration was put on hold. As part of the celebration – and to be fair, out of a need for something to write about during the shutdown – we ran a series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history.
Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner.
Now it’s the offseason and it seems like a good time to re-visit the concept.
So without further ado, I’m kicking off my top 5 players at each number series with the no. 1. The big Kahunas of goalkeepers.
Now, 1s are always keepers and I suppose you could just read our 25th Season Top 5 Goalkeepers list… but not all keepers are 1s.
Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!
Actually, I lied, I need to start with the number 0. There has been one number 0 in club history. Technically 00 if you want to be accurate.
Top 5 FCD Number 0s or 00s
|Rank
|Name
|Notes
|1
|Jeff Cassar
|The only 00 in club history so he wins the list. 33 games, 30 starts, 1.78 GAA, 6 shutouts, and an 8-15-6 record.
The man, the myth, the legend that is Jeff Cassar.
Top 5 FCD Number 1s
|Rank
|Name
|Notes
|1
|Mark Dodd
|1996 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Best XI, the only keep in team history to win either award.
|2
|Kevin Hartman
|2010 MLS Cup run Keeper led MLS in GAA (0.60). Holds the single-season franchise shutout record (2011 – 13 shutouts).
|3
|Jesse Gonzalez
|The franchise leader in career shutouts with 31. Arguably the best pure shot-stopper in club history.
|4
|Matt Jordan
|Leads the franchise in most games played by a goalkeeper. Named a 1999 MLS All-Star while setting a new league shutout record that year.
|5
|Scott Garlick
|2005 MLS All-Star in his one full season in Dallas.
What’s your list look like?
Here’s the All-Time FC Dallas Numeric Roster if you want to play along.
Up next? Why the number 2, obviously.
#1 – All-Time Roster
At the suggestion from a long-time reader, I’ll paste in the all-time numeric roster for ease of reference.
|Jesse Gonzalez
|2016 to mid 2020
|Dan Kennedy
|2015
|Raul Fernandez
|2013 to 2014
|Kevin Hartman
|2010 to 2012
|Shaka Hislop
|2006 to 2007
|Scott Garlick
|2004 to 2005
|DJ Countess
|2003
|Matt Jordan
|2001 to 2002
|Mark Dodd
|1996 to 1999
