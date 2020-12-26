Brandon Servania called into Puerto Rico National team

FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania – who has been capped by the United States – has been called into the Puerto Rico National Team for a January camp to prep for World Cup Qualifying. Brandon is a former US U18, U29, and U23. Servania repressed the US in the 2018 Concacaf U20 Championships and the 2019 U20 World Cup.

Jaden Servania – Brandon’s younger brother who plays for the Birmingham Legion of USL-C and Premier Legends in the Roja league – and Devin Vega – a former FC Dallas Academy player – was also called in.

According to reports, Puerto Rico will train in the Dominican Republic from January 10th to the 20th. Then will face the Dominican Republic on January 19th. The PRNT will then travel to Guatemala for games against the Guatemalan national team on January 23rd and 26th.

In World Cup 2022 qualifying, Puerto Rico will face T&T, St. Kitts & Nevis, Guyana, and the Bahamas in the preliminary round.

Puerto Rico Camp Roster

Goalkeepers:

Cody Laurendi (OKC Energy)

Angel Molinari (Satelite Norte, Bolivia)

Defenders:

Zarek Valentin (Houston Dynamo)

Rodolfo Molinari (Satelite Norte, Bolivia)

Callum Stretch (Indiana University)

Raul Gonzalez (Memphis 901)

Daniel Rosario (Orlando City B)

Colby Quinones (New England Revolution II)

Midfielders:

Nicolas Cardona (UB Conquense, Spain)

Giovanni Padron (Nashville Knights)

Juan Ignacio O’Neall (Santa Clara University)

Devin Vega (Real Monarchs)

Darren Rios (Satelite Norte, Bolivia)

Lucas Arzann (University of Binghamton)

Jordan Sailing (Hartford Athletic)

Isaac Angking (free agent)

Jaden Servania (Birmingham Legion)

Wilfredo Rivera (Orlando City B)

Eli Carr (Richmond Kickers)

Kevin Hernandez (Satelite Norte, Bolivia)

Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)

Jan Mateo (Always Ready, Bolivia)

Giovanni Calderon (Nomads SC)

Forwards:

Alec Diaz (Tacoma Defiance)

Anders Iversen (Holstebro, Denmark)

Alejandro Pereira (Orlando City B)

Sidney Rivera (free agent)

Reid Strain (Friska Viljor, Sweden)