Top 5 number 11s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

It’s time for the final original starting XI number, the 11.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 10s

The #11 is an attacking player’s number, usually left mids, left wings, and off-strikers. Less traditional on the right, it does appear there.

A sought after number with multiple players swapping into it when it became available, a surprising number of short-timers and have worn the 11 in Dallas.

Rank Name Notes 1 Fabian Castillo Castillo spent his last 4 seasons in Dallas wearing the number 11 after wearing the 15 and 7 his first two years. While he was always dangerous, ’14 and ’15 were his MLS MVP level seasons before his midnight run to Turkey in 2016. Numbers in the 11 kit: 112 games, 100 starts, 26 goals, and 24 assists. A no brainer to top this list. 2 Antonio Martinez “Chivas” – as he was known due to his diehard fandom of the Mexican side – was a wide left midfielder during the Burn days who came in at #4 in our all-time left wing/mid list. 4 seasons in Dallas before being part of the “worst trade in club history” with the LA Galaxy. Burn numbers: 68 games, 37 starts, 7 goals, and 23 assists. 3 Damian Damian Alvarez was an electric, dynamic, and game-changer player but a true headcase. He spent two seasons in Dallas wearing the 11 as an off-striker or wide player with a stint at Chivas between those seasons. His mercurial play got him a “One Season Wonder” mention in our off-striker ranking. He was traded for Oscar Pareja at the end of 1998. Final Dallas numbers: 32 games, 31 starts, 15 goals – including the club’s first Olimpico – and 9 assists. 4 Clarence Goodson The #4 center back on our All-Time rankings for his four years in Dallas but Goodson only wore his preferred number 11 – he was a forward as a youth – for his final two seasons which keeps him lower on this list. (Don’t get me started on a center back wearing 11.) In his first two seasons, Goodson wore 26 and 20. FCD numbers in the 11: 40 games, 36 starts, 1 goal, and 1 assist. 5 Andre Rocha A two-way mid who arrived via the Clube Atletico Paranaense partnership during Steve Morrow’s tenure and hung on for the early Schellas Hyndman transition. Underrated in my mind, Rocha was a quality player who led FCD in assists his first season but didn’t mesh with Hyndman. He just edges out Ricardo Villar for this final spot. Final FCD numbers: 49 games, 40 starts, 5 goals, and 9 assists.

What’s your list look like?

#11 – All-Time FCD Roster

Santiago Mosquera 2018 to 2020 Javier Morales 2017 Fabian Castillo 2013 to 2016 Ricardo Villar 2011 to 2012 Andre Rocha 2008 to 2009 Clarence Goodson 2006 to 2007 Ramon Nunez 2005 Jason Thompson 2004 Ali Curtis End 2003 Antonio Martinez 2000 to Mid 2003 John Jairo Trellez 1999 Oscar Pareja End 1998 Damian 1997 to Mid 1998 Lawrence Lozzano 1996

Up next?

The number 12.

The first sub in the old days. Now, a very important player of stature. Often chosen as a right back because of the 2 in it but frequently an attacking player as well. A very versatile number.