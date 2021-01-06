Top 5 number 12s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

On to the original first sub number: the 12.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 12s

The 12 was the first sub in the old days. Now, a it’s a very important player of stature and a sought after number.

Often chosen as a right back because of the 2 but it can frequently be an attacking player as well. A very versatile number.

Rank Name Notes 1 Ryan Hollingshead The #3 left back in club history – and Honorable Mention left mid/wing – is one of its all-time great servants, Hollingshead is without question the top number 12 to play for the franchise. He’s literally played every position on the field – our #1 All-Time Utility Player – and is the club emotional leader. He also landed at #4 in Off-Field Impact. Carrer numbers to date including playoffs: 173 games, 127 starts, 16 goals, and 10 assists. 2019 FC Dallas MVP and 2017 MLS Humanitarian of the Year. He got my vote for MVP in 2020. 2 Arturo Alvarez A versatile attacker who spent four seasons in Dallas wearing the 12. Alvarez came in tied for 5th at right wing and got Honorable Mentions at left wing and impact sub. Dallas numbers: 88 games, 54 starts, 11 goals, and 11 assists. 3 Brandon Pollard Our #5 left back and one of the more unique characters to play for the club. Became a Burn starter in ’97 after playing in the ’96 Olympics. Pollard was a defense-first player in an era when that was most often the way for outside backs. 114 games, 3 assists, 137 fouls committed, 104 fouls suffered, and 11 yellow cards. And yes, Dema Kovalenko broke his leg. 4 Eric Avila FCD was the first big stop on a long and winding career that is still going in the USL. Four seasons in Dallas, he was part of the Schellas Hyndman MLS Cup run in 2010 mostly as a dangerous attacking mid or wing bench threat. FCD numbers including playoffs: 65 games, 9 starts, 4 goals, and 7 assists. 5 Ted Eck One of the Burn’s most important players, Eck only wore the #12 for one season in 1996. Eck was an Honorable Mention on our Holding Mid list. But it was a pretty good season with 2 goals and 6 assists in 16 starts and 26 games overall. He edges out Jordan Stone for this spot, who while an amazing kid just didn’t play enough to justify as a selection, and Julian de Guzman whose 2012 was just too poor despite his resume.

#12 – All-Time FCD Roster

Ryan Hollingshead 2014 to Current Erick 2013 Julian de Guzman 2012 Eric Avila 2009 to 2011 Zach Loyd Sept. to Dec. of 2011 Victor Sikora End 2008 Arturo Alvarez 2005 to Mid 2008 Jordan Stone 2002 to 2004 Miles Joseph 2001 Brandon Pollard 1997 to 2000 Ted Eck 1996

Up next?

The number 13.

Not nearly as unlikey as you might think!