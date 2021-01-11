Top 5 number 15s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

It’s time now for the 15. A number with a surprisingly strong pedigree in the Dallas midfield.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 15s

Rank Name Notes 1 Chad Deering A local from Plano, Deering was the club’s first active American World Cup player when he joined FCD following France 98. Prior to that he mostly played in Germany. Our number 2 ranked linking mid in club history, Deering played a little holding mid and sweeper during his Dallas tenure as well and received votes in those positions. Deering played 147 regular-season games for Dallas with 132 starts and 13 goals. Deering was a player of tremendous soccer talent and probably could have ended up on our underrated ranking as he gets little fanfare to this day. MLS All-Star in 2001 and 2002. 2 Jason Kreis FC Dallas GOAT, Kreis spent his first two seasons wearing the 15 jersey after he was drafted out of Duke 43rd overall in the 5th round. Over those first two seasons – including playoffs – Kreis played in 69 games, making 53 starts, scoring 22 goals with 12 assists. Those are career level numbers and he did it in two seasons. Remarkable. 3 Adrian Serioux Serioux, a Canadian international defender or holding mid, played just two seasons of his decade long career in Dallas during the Steve Morrow era and never quite dominated games like was expected of him. Considering FCD traded Ronnie O’Brien to get him, Serioux’s time in Dallas has to be considered a big disappointment. Including playoffs, 36 games for FCD (all starts) with 4 assists as his first season (2007) was hampered with injuries. 4 Jacori Hayes Haynes never became a full-time starter during his three seasons with FC Dallas but he was an above-average squad member and in the first half of 2018 had a team MVP run of form. Dallas numbers including playoffs as a linking or holding mid: 39 games, 20 starts, 1 goal, and 3 assists. 5 Fabian Castillo Castillo wore the 15 for just one season in Dallas – his first -2011. While nowhere near his best season, the numbers are pretty good as the signs of his potential were there for all to see. 21 games, 16 starts, 2 goals, and 3 assists. That’s enough to beat out Eric Quill’s 2004 and Mark Wilson’s 2005-2006.

If Tanner Tessmann sticks around for a couple of seasons, he could easily climb into this list and look right at home with its Dallas tradition. Short of the 8, Tessmann ended up with the perfect FCD number for his style of play.

What’s your list look like?

#15 – All-Time FCD Roster

Tanner Tessmann 2020 to Current Jacori Hayes 2017 to 2019 Timo Pitter 2016 Brian Span 2014 Matias Jara 2012 Luis Perea 2012 Fabian Castillo 2011 Kyle Davies 2009 to 2010 Adrian Serioux 2007 to 2008 Mark Wilson 2005 to 2006 Eric Quill 2004 Chad Deering 1998 to 2003 Zion Renfrum 1998 Jason Kries 1996 to 1997

Up next?

The 16.

Of the traditional 23 man roster numbers, the 16 has seen the least acclaim and success in Dallas.