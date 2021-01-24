Ferreira and Tessmann named to USMNT squad for T&T Friendly

USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 25-man squad to face T&T on January 31st in Orlando. FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira and midfielder Tanner Tessmann were both selected for the team. While Ferreira was always likely, it’s nice to see Tessmann’s short quarantine didn’t hold him back.

The squad is made up of the 12 senior players and 13 held over from the 26-man U23 camp run by Jason Kreis.

TV coverage at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, UniMás and TUDN.

USMNT Roster (Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0),Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 1/0), George Bello (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 18/3), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire FC; 0/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 2/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 2/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 13/2)



MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 24/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 17/4), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 19/0), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/0)

FORWARDS (6): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 115/42), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 34/6), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 1/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 6/0), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 1/2)

The 🇺🇸 squad that will face 🇹🇹 a week from today in Orlando.



