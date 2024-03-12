North Texas SC signs Turner Humphrey

North Texas SC today announced the signing of FC Dallas SuperDraft pick Turner Humphrey to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2025 season.



Humphrey was the 44th overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He played 24 times for Oregon State logging 1,923 minutes scoring once and assisting once.

Before joining Oregon, Humphrey played for University of California-Davis his freshman season where he registered 20 appearances and played a total of 1,184 minutes. He was named to The Big West All-Conference All-Freshman Team for 2021.



“Turner is an athletic defender and a top prospect out of Oregon State,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “He’s a quick learner and has adapted to his new environment really well. He is difficult to beat on the dribble and is aggressive to step and win the ball from the back line. He has a great profile, and we are excited about his continued growth and development within our system.”



Humphrey traveled to Marbella, Spain to play preseason friendlies with FC Dallas. He also featured in preseason friendlies for North Texas.

3rd Degree’s Take

FC Dallas selected Humphrey on upside and potential and that’s what this signing is about. At this time Humphrey is a project player and 2024 will tell us FCD has found a piece worth developing.

Humphrey was arguably outplayed by FCD’s 3rd round pick Mads Wetergren this spring. Stay tuned if FCD nabs the man from Denmark as well.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Turner Humphrey

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: October 16, 2000 (23)

Hometown: Redlands, California

Nationality: American

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 188 lbs.

Last Club: Oregon State University

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Turner Humphrey to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2025 season.