The FC Dallas U14s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

And again we skip an age group as the U15s will be at the GA Cup, so the FCD U14s are up for the Dallas Cup.

Disclaimer: as usual, I will remind everyone that this is not a team I’ve seen yet. I have chosen an arbitrary line of not watching any FCD team until they hit the Dallas Cup at U14. I’m just one man and can’t see everything.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FC Dallas U14s

Head Coach: Toto Schmugge and Adam Wells

The U14s are in 1st Place in the U14 Frontier Division with 2.56 points per game (13-1-2).

These boys are 2010s.

Buzz’s Watch List

well… I haven’t seen them yet. So I don’t have one.

But…

The four kids who made it onto the South Region roster for US ID camp are probably worth paying attention to: Alex Soria, Sammy Guevara, Xavier Gomez, and Justus Jones.

Maybe toss in Aiden Gallardo who has scored some pretty big goals already.

FC Dallas U14 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024

Nominally, this group is numbered 21 and up… Which is an odd breakpoint instead of the usual 31 and up or 30 and down.

This roster may need some additions with a couple of injured players.

No. Name Pos. Notes 21 Christian Guillén-López CB 22 Alex Soria AM US South Region U14 roster. 24 Dariel Orta LB Mexico U15. Out injured. 26 Eduardo Salas G “Tito.” Two US U14 ID Camps. 27 Patrick Arne CB Two US U14 ID Camps. Out injured. 31 Christopher Olvera New for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. 32 Justus Jones CM US South Region U14 roster. 33 Seif Awad M/D New 23-24 from Solar. 34 Braulio Hernandez Borjas CM 35 Sammy Guevara 6 Mexico U15, US South Region U14 roster. 36 Karthik Mathai F/M New 23-24 from Solar, formally with OKC Energy. 39 Aiden Gallardo F Scored a brace to win 2023 U13 Dallas Cup Final. Two US U14 ID Camps. 41 Neil Akem W Phil Akem’s younger brother. 42 Tamba Hallie II Two US U14 ID Camps. 44 Xavier Gómez RW Mexico U15, US South Region U14 roster. 53 Brennen McDonald

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible.

U14 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group C

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 4 pm FC Dinastia 2010 Moneygram 07 Mar 26 10 am TFA MLS Next 2010 Richland 06 Mar 27 4 pm OK Energy 10 ECNL Richland 08

FCD 2010s In Guadalajara, Mexico, 2023.