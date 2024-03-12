Mexico returning to AT&T Stadium in September

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced the following dates, cities, and opponents for the 2024 MexTour with Mexico set to play Bolivia, Brazil, Uruguay, New Zealand, and Canada.

Mexico will face Canada at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Tuesday, September 10th.

Also of note is the game against Brazil set for Kyle Field (102,000 seats) in College Stadium where Mexico could break the MexTour attendance record of 90,526, set in 2010 at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium against New Zealand.

The first three MexTour games will serve as a preview to the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America tournament that will be played in the U.S. starting June 20. All four national teams – Mexico, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Brazil – are expected to compete with their top rosters. The September matches against New Zealand and Canada will be key to Mexico as the nation continues preparations for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

“We are thrilled to return with the MexTour to Chicago, Denver, Pasadena and Arlington, where fans – year after year- have embraced the Mexican National Team with remarkable passion,” said SUM Executive Vice President Camilo Durana. “This year, in conjunction with Lone Star Sports & Entertainment and the Houston Dynamo FC, we welcome the opportunity to host soccer for the first time at the renewed and historic 102,000-seat Kyle Field at Texas A&M University, in a match against the Brazilian National Team and its roster of global stars. The match will be a celebration of soccer for the entire state.”

2024 MexTour Schedule

Friday, May 31, vs. Bolivia at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL Wednesday, June 5, vs. Uruguay at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO

at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO Saturday, June 8, vs. Brazil at Kyle Field at Texas A&M University in College Station, TX, presented by AT&T

at Kyle Field at Texas A&M University in College Station, TX, presented by AT&T Saturday, September 7 vs. New Zealand at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA

at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA Tuesday, September 10 vs. Canada at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, presented by AT&T