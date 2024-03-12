The FC Dallas U13s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The penultimate FC Dallas Academy team for Dallas Cup is the U13s. They are still a year away from any viewing on my part so I don’t have much scouting to offer.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FC Dallas U13s
Head Coaches: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge
The U13s are in 1st Place in the U13 Frontier Division with 2.57 points per game (12-2-0).
These young boys are all 2011s.
A large portion of this group won the 2023 Dallas Cup as U12s.
FC Dallas U13 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024
Nominally, this group is numbered 1 to 20 with two outliers.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|1
|David Jaimes
|G
|Already over 6 feet tall, I’m told.
|2
|Jayden Tran
|M/D
|4
|Samuel Onsarigo
|F/W
|5
|Jackson Pea
|LB
|6
|Daniel Villarreal
|M/D
|7
|Jonathan Vargas
|LB
|Little brother of FCD U15 Erick Vargas.
|9
|Lenon Luccin
|F/W
|Peter Luccin’s younger son.
|10
|Luis Salas
|CM
|11
|Nathan Vasquez
|F/M
|12
|William Carbajal
|CB
|13
|Jacob Modersohn
|G
|14
|Jaylen Aybar
|F/M
|New for 23-24, from DKSC.
|15
|Levi Cagle
|F/M
|Moved up for 23-24 from ECNL Red.
|16
|Arjun Dasgupta
|M
|New for 23-24 from Solar.
|18
|Santiago Navarro
|F/M
|19
|Johnny Jiminez
|F/M
|20
|Rowan Lester
|CB
|50
|Benji Flowers
|F/W
|Brother of Oregon commit Aaron Flowers.
|57
|D’Alessandro Ochoa
|M
|?
|Elvis Pineda Serrano
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Heck, if you know much of all, give me some details.
U13 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group F
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|4 pm
|FC Dinastia 11
|Toyota 09
|Mar 26
|Noon
|Deportivo 59 FC 2011 Premier
|Toyota 16
|Mar 27
|6 pm
|DKSC 11 Carrillo
|Moneygram 10