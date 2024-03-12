The FC Dallas U13s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The penultimate FC Dallas Academy team for Dallas Cup is the U13s. They are still a year away from any viewing on my part so I don’t have much scouting to offer.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FC Dallas U13s

Head Coaches: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

The U13s are in 1st Place in the U13 Frontier Division with 2.57 points per game (12-2-0).

These young boys are all 2011s.

A large portion of this group won the 2023 Dallas Cup as U12s.

FC Dallas U13 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024

Nominally, this group is numbered 1 to 20 with two outliers.

No. Name Pos. Notes 1 David Jaimes G Already over 6 feet tall, I’m told. 2 Jayden Tran M/D 4 Samuel Onsarigo F/W 5 Jackson Pea LB 6 Daniel Villarreal M/D 7 Jonathan Vargas LB Little brother of FCD U15 Erick Vargas. 9 Lenon Luccin F/W Peter Luccin’s younger son. 10 Luis Salas CM 11 Nathan Vasquez F/M 12 William Carbajal CB 13 Jacob Modersohn G 14 Jaylen Aybar F/M New for 23-24, from DKSC. 15 Levi Cagle F/M Moved up for 23-24 from ECNL Red. 16 Arjun Dasgupta M New for 23-24 from Solar. 18 Santiago Navarro F/M 19 Johnny Jiminez F/M 20 Rowan Lester CB 50 Benji Flowers F/W Brother of Oregon commit Aaron Flowers. 57 D’Alessandro Ochoa M ? Elvis Pineda Serrano

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Heck, if you know much of all, give me some details.

U13 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group F

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 4 pm FC Dinastia 11 Toyota 09 Mar 26 Noon Deportivo 59 FC 2011 Premier Toyota 16 Mar 27 6 pm DKSC 11 Carrillo Moneygram 10

FC Dallas U12s win Dallas Cup 2023, April 7, 2023. (Courtesy Chandler Moreau)