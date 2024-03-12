Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

The FC Dallas U13s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The penultimate FC Dallas Academy team for Dallas Cup is the U13s. They are still a year away from any viewing on my part so I don’t have much scouting to offer.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FC Dallas U13s

Head Coaches: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

The U13s are in 1st Place in the U13 Frontier Division with 2.57 points per game (12-2-0).

These young boys are all 2011s.

A large portion of this group won the 2023 Dallas Cup as U12s.

FC Dallas U13 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024

Nominally, this group is numbered 1 to 20 with two outliers. 

No.NamePos.Notes
1David JaimesG Already over 6 feet tall, I’m told.
2Jayden TranM/D 
4Samuel OnsarigoF/W 
5Jackson PeaLB 
6Daniel VillarrealM/D 
7Jonathan VargasLBLittle brother of FCD U15 Erick Vargas.
9Lenon LuccinF/WPeter Luccin’s younger son.
10Luis SalasCM 
11Nathan VasquezF/M 
12William CarbajalCB 
13Jacob ModersohnG 
14Jaylen Aybar F/MNew for 23-24, from DKSC.
15Levi CagleF/MMoved up for 23-24 from ECNL Red.
16Arjun DasguptaMNew for 23-24 from Solar.
18Santiago NavarroF/M 
19Johnny JiminezF/M
20Rowan LesterCB 
50Benji FlowersF/WBrother of Oregon commit Aaron Flowers.
57D’Alessandro OchoaM 
?Elvis Pineda Serrano

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Heck, if you know much of all, give me some details.

U13 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group F

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 254 pmFC Dinastia 11Toyota 09
Mar 26NoonDeportivo 59 FC 2011 PremierToyota 16
Mar 276 pmDKSC 11 CarrilloMoneygram 10
FC Dallas U12s win Dallas Cup 2023, April 7, 2023. (Courtesy Chandler Moreau)
