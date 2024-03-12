FCD assistant coach Ben Cross departs for University of Rochester soccer head job

FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estevez will lose a big part of his coaching staff this week as assistant coach Ben Cross departs to become head coach at his alma mater, the University of Rochester. Cross is Coach Estevez’s top lieutenant among the assistants on his coaching staff.

“The opportunity to coach at my alma mater is something that has always been a goal of mine,” said Cross. “I am grateful to Clark and Dan Hunt, Nico Estévez, André Zanotta, and the entire staff at FC Dallas for the opportunity to work with an incredible organization that has helped me take this next step professionally.”

The Rochester, NY, native Cross was a four-year starter for the Yellowjackets soccer team from 2000-2005 under former head coach Chris Apple, who recently retired.

Cross’ last game with FC Dallas will be this Saturday’s match when Dallas hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium.