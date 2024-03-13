The FC Dallas U12s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The final Academy team for Dallas Cup 2024 is the U12s. Interestingly there is only one U12 side this year rather than a North and a South. Only two players from the start-of-season South are on this roster.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FC Dallas U12s
Head Coaches: Phil Gomez and Tony Falcon
FC Dallas U12 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024
Nominally, this group is numbered 30 and up with 1 outlier. Plus a couple of numbers I am missing for two new players.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes.
|16
|Angello Pastran
|30
|Gaines Shipman
|31
|Elliot Smith
|32
|Nash Norris
|Nolan Norris’ brother.
|33
|Evan Boyette
|35
|Carlos Mata
|G
|37
|Ricardo Reyes
|Reyes-Navarro
|38
|Luke Brown
|39
|Carson Turner
|40
|Thiago Sevillano
|44
|Santiago Garcia
|45
|Gavin Hickam
|Younger brother of FCD U17 Landon Hickam?
|47
|Lorenzo Hernandez
|48
|Lincoln Clark
|49
|Jeronimo Atehurtua
|FCD South
|51
|Mateo Arriaga
|83
|Jareth Cornejo
|G
|FCD South
|88
|Roberto Nino
|–
|Evan Boyette
|New since start of 23-24.
|–
|Nicolas Khadunou
|New since start of 23-24.
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
U12 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group C
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 24
|1:30 pm
|San Antonio FC 2012
|Richland 15
|Mar 25
|2 pm
|Academie O 2012 Select
|Richland 13
|Mar 26
|2 pm
|FC Troyanos RGV 2012
|Richland 16