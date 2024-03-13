Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

The FC Dallas U12s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The final Academy team for Dallas Cup 2024 is the U12s. Interestingly there is only one U12 side this year rather than a North and a South. Only two players from the start-of-season South are on this roster.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FC Dallas U12s

Head Coaches: Phil Gomez and Tony Falcon

FC Dallas U12 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024

Nominally, this group is numbered 30 and up with 1 outlier. Plus a couple of numbers I am missing for two new players.

No.NamePos.Notes.
16Angello Pastran  
30Gaines Shipman  
31Elliot Smith  
32Nash Norris Nolan Norris’ brother.
33Evan Boyette  
35Carlos MataG 
37Ricardo Reyes Reyes-Navarro
38Luke Brown  
39Carson Turner  
40Thiago Sevillano  
44Santiago Garcia  
45Gavin Hickam Younger brother of FCD U17 Landon Hickam?
47Lorenzo Hernandez  
48Lincoln Clark  
49Jeronimo Atehurtua FCD South
51Mateo Arriaga  
83Jareth CornejoGFCD South
88Roberto Nino  
Evan BoyetteNew since start of 23-24.
Nicolas KhadunouNew since start of 23-24.

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

U12 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group C

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 241:30 pmSan Antonio FC 2012Richland 15
Mar 252 pmAcademie O 2012 SelectRichland 13
Mar 262 pmFC Troyanos RGV 2012Richland 16

