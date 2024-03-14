FC Dallas Youth ECNL 05/06 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Having finished the boys’ Academy sides we move on to the ladies’ section of the 2024 Dallas Cup starting at the U19 level. On the girls’ side, ECNL is the top tier or play.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL 05/06 Girls

Coaches: Matt Grubb

The FCDY ECNL Girls 05/06 are in 1st Place in the 2006/2005 Texas COnference with 2/63 points per game (9-0-2).

It looks to my unfamiliar eye as if they have added (and lost) a couple of roster pieces for the Dallas Cup.

FCDY ECNL 05/06 Girls for Dallas Cup

Jersey numbers provided by the Dallas Cup.

No. Name Pos. Year Notes 0 Aubrey Brown G 2006 SMU 00 Layla Amaya G 2006 ﻿ 1 Ava Mcdonald F 2006 Texas 2 Kenzi Tufts M/D 2005 Dallas Baptist 3 Jaden Thomas F 2006 Stanford 4 Taylor Gilmore D 2006 ﻿ 6 Ayla Garcia D 2006 ﻿ 7 Madeleine Hayes F 2006 ﻿ 8 Katelyn Hoppers D 2006 Oklahoma State 9 Amanda Adams ﻿ 2006 Houston 9 Dayleigh Bos F 2005 Colorado College 10 Juliette Rayo M 2006 Oklahoma 11 Morgan Brown M 2006 TCU 12 Raegan Hollis F 2006 Abilene Christian 13 Mia Gildea D 2006 Illinois 14 Taylor Person F 2006 Oregon 16 Evelyn Baker D 2005 TCU 17 Summer Chen D 2006 ﻿ 19 Bronwynn Blair D 2006 ﻿ 20 Amaya Dawkins M 2006 Wake Forest 27 Zeta Mcdannels M 2006 UTEP 29 Macie Murphy G 2007 ﻿ 47 Taylor Yablonski ﻿ 2006 ﻿ 77 Devin Davis F/M/D 2006 Tennessee – Lucy Stenning M/D 2006 ﻿

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL 05/06 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group A

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 23 Noon Solar U18-19 ECRL Adames Toyota 13 Mar 24 9:30 am TBA Moneygram 9 Mar 26 Noon Australian School GIrls Richland 9

FCD Youth ECNL 05/06 Girls.

