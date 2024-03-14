Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL 05/06 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Having finished the boys’ Academy sides we move on to the ladies’ section of the 2024 Dallas Cup starting at the U19 level. On the girls’ side, ECNL is the top tier or play.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL 05/06 Girls

Coaches: Matt Grubb

The FCDY ECNL Girls 05/06 are in 1st Place in the 2006/2005 Texas COnference with 2/63 points per game (9-0-2).

It looks to my unfamiliar eye as if they have added (and lost) a couple of roster pieces for the Dallas Cup.

FCDY ECNL 05/06 Girls for Dallas Cup

Jersey numbers provided by the Dallas Cup.

No.NamePos.YearNotes
0Aubrey BrownG2006SMU
00Layla AmayaG2006﻿
1Ava McdonaldF2006Texas
2Kenzi TuftsM/D2005Dallas Baptist
3Jaden ThomasF2006Stanford
4Taylor GilmoreD2006﻿
6Ayla GarciaD2006﻿
7Madeleine HayesF2006﻿
8Katelyn HoppersD2006Oklahoma State
9Amanda Adams﻿2006Houston
9Dayleigh BosF2005Colorado College
10Juliette RayoM2006Oklahoma
11Morgan BrownM2006TCU
12Raegan HollisF2006Abilene Christian
13Mia GildeaD2006Illinois
14Taylor PersonF2006Oregon
16Evelyn BakerD2005TCU
17Summer ChenD2006﻿
19Bronwynn BlairD2006﻿
20Amaya DawkinsM2006Wake Forest
27Zeta McdannelsM2006UTEP
29Macie MurphyG2007﻿
47Taylor Yablonski﻿2006﻿
77Devin DavisF/M/D2006Tennessee
Lucy StenningM/D2006﻿

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL 05/06 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group A

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 23NoonSolar U18-19 ECRL AdamesToyota 13
Mar 249:30 amTBAMoneygram 9
Mar 26NoonAustralian School GIrlsRichland 9
