FC Dallas Youth ECNL 05/06 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Having finished the boys’ Academy sides we move on to the ladies’ section of the 2024 Dallas Cup starting at the U19 level. On the girls’ side, ECNL is the top tier or play.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL 05/06 Girls
Coaches: Matt Grubb
The FCDY ECNL Girls 05/06 are in 1st Place in the 2006/2005 Texas COnference with 2/63 points per game (9-0-2).
It looks to my unfamiliar eye as if they have added (and lost) a couple of roster pieces for the Dallas Cup.
FCDY ECNL 05/06 Girls for Dallas Cup
Jersey numbers provided by the Dallas Cup.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Notes
|0
|Aubrey Brown
|G
|2006
|SMU
|00
|Layla Amaya
|G
|2006
|
|1
|Ava Mcdonald
|F
|2006
|Texas
|2
|Kenzi Tufts
|M/D
|2005
|Dallas Baptist
|3
|Jaden Thomas
|F
|2006
|Stanford
|4
|Taylor Gilmore
|D
|2006
|
|6
|Ayla Garcia
|D
|2006
|
|7
|Madeleine Hayes
|F
|2006
|
|8
|Katelyn Hoppers
|D
|2006
|Oklahoma State
|9
|Amanda Adams
|
|2006
|Houston
|9
|Dayleigh Bos
|F
|2005
|Colorado College
|10
|Juliette Rayo
|M
|2006
|Oklahoma
|11
|Morgan Brown
|M
|2006
|TCU
|12
|Raegan Hollis
|F
|2006
|Abilene Christian
|13
|Mia Gildea
|D
|2006
|Illinois
|14
|Taylor Person
|F
|2006
|Oregon
|16
|Evelyn Baker
|D
|2005
|TCU
|17
|Summer Chen
|D
|2006
|
|19
|Bronwynn Blair
|D
|2006
|
|20
|Amaya Dawkins
|M
|2006
|Wake Forest
|27
|Zeta Mcdannels
|M
|2006
|UTEP
|29
|Macie Murphy
|G
|2007
|
|47
|Taylor Yablonski
|
|2006
|
|77
|Devin Davis
|F/M/D
|2006
|Tennessee
|–
|Lucy Stenning
|M/D
|2006
|
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL 05/06 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group A
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 23
|Noon
|Solar U18-19 ECRL Adames
|Toyota 13
|Mar 24
|9:30 am
|TBA
|Moneygram 9
|Mar 26
|Noon
|Australian School GIrls
|Richland 9