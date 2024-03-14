FC Dallas Leagues Cup schedule announced

The official Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Schedule and tournament hub venues were announced today. FC Dallas will be playing FC Juárez and St Louis City and is the 2nd seed in the group.

Date Opponent Time (CT) Venue Sat, July 27 FC Juárez 8 pm Toyota Stadium Wed, July 31 St Louis City 8 pm CityPark

The second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from LIGA MX and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer. These 47 clubs will compete in a World Cup-style club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

FC Dallas’ match against FC Juárez on July 31 is the 18th match ticket in the Season Membership Package and is already included for all Season Members at no additional cost. Individual and group tickets for Dallas’ match against FC Juárez will go on public sale this Monday, March 18th.