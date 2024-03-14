Categories FC Dallas, Leagues Cup, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas Leagues Cup schedule announced

by Buzz Carrick

The official Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Schedule and tournament hub venues were announced today. FC Dallas will be playing FC Juárez and St Louis City and is the 2nd seed in the group.

DateOpponentTime (CT)Venue
Sat, July 27FC Juárez8 pmToyota Stadium
Wed, July 31St Louis City8 pmCityPark

The second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition features all 18 clubs from LIGA MX and all 29 clubs from Major League Soccer. These 47 clubs will compete in a World Cup-style club tournament from July 26 to August 25, 2024.

FC Dallas’ match against FC Juárez on July 31 is the 18th match ticket in the Season Membership Package and is already included for all Season Members at no additional cost. Individual and group tickets for Dallas’ match against FC Juárez will go on public sale this Monday, March 18th.

