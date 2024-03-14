FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 05/06 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The other FCDY Girls team in the U19 bracket is the ECNL RL 05/06 team.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL RL Girls 05/06

Coach: Gareth Evans

ECNL RL05/06 is in 2nd Place in the Texas ECNL RL with 2.27 points per game (8-2-1).

They are the defending back-to-back ECNL RL National Champions.

FCDY ECNL RL1 Girls 05/06 Roster for Dallas Cup

Got the jersey numbers from the ECNL website.

No. Name Pos. Year Notes 0 Hauk Emily G 2005 2 Hayden Goodman D 2006 University of Puget Sound 6 Sutton Markee F 2006 7 Emma Sapp F/M 2006 9 Kamora Hall F/M 2006 University of North Georgia 11 Lillie Moncrief M 2006 Ball State University 12 Macy Childers F/M 2006 13 Riley Sims M 2006 University of Louisiana 14 Lane Rogers D 2006 15 Brooklyn Freeman G 2006 16 Brookelyn Babb D 2006 Ouachita Baptist University 19 Tomai Triplett D 2006 21 Samantha Boettiger D 2006 Mary Hardin-Baylor 22 Danica Anaya M 2006 University of Texas at Tyler 24 Nguyen Kaylee F/M 2005 University of Central Arkansas 26 Maya Colmenaro M/D 2006 29 Madison Asel F 2006

FCDY ECNL RL1 05/06 Dallas Cup Schedule – Group C

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 23 Noon BVB 05/06 GA Toyota 11 Mar 24 1:30 pm Maya SpringSpirit FC 06 Richland 6 Mar 26 2 pm W&H American 2005 Adrenalina Ladies Richland 10

