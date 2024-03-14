Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 05/06 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The other FCDY Girls team in the U19 bracket is the ECNL RL 05/06 team.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL RL Girls 05/06

Coach: Gareth Evans

ECNL RL05/06 is in 2nd Place in the Texas ECNL RL with 2.27 points per game (8-2-1).

They are the defending back-to-back ECNL RL National Champions.

FCDY ECNL RL1 Girls 05/06 Roster for Dallas Cup

Got the jersey numbers from the ECNL website.

No.NamePos.YearNotes
0Hauk EmilyG2005
2Hayden GoodmanD2006University of Puget Sound
6Sutton MarkeeF2006
7Emma SappF/M2006
9Kamora HallF/M2006University of North Georgia
11Lillie MoncriefM2006Ball State University
12Macy ChildersF/M2006
13Riley SimsM2006University of Louisiana
14Lane RogersD2006
15Brooklyn FreemanG2006
16Brookelyn BabbD2006Ouachita Baptist University
19Tomai TriplettD2006
21Samantha BoettigerD2006Mary Hardin-Baylor
22Danica AnayaM2006University of Texas at Tyler
24Nguyen KayleeF/M2005University of Central Arkansas
26Maya ColmenaroM/D2006
29Madison AselF2006

FCDY ECNL RL1 05/06 Dallas Cup Schedule – Group C

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 23NoonBVB 05/06 GAToyota 11
Mar 241:30 pmMaya SpringSpirit FC 06Richland 6
Mar 262 pmW&H American 2005 Adrenalina LadiesRichland 10
FCDY ECNL RL 05/06 win their 2nd straight ECNL RL title.
