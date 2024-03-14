FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 05/06 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The other FCDY Girls team in the U19 bracket is the ECNL RL 05/06 team.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL RL Girls 05/06
Coach: Gareth Evans
ECNL RL05/06 is in 2nd Place in the Texas ECNL RL with 2.27 points per game (8-2-1).
They are the defending back-to-back ECNL RL National Champions.
FCDY ECNL RL1 Girls 05/06 Roster for Dallas Cup
Got the jersey numbers from the ECNL website.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Notes
|0
|Hauk Emily
|G
|2005
|2
|Hayden Goodman
|D
|2006
|University of Puget Sound
|6
|Sutton Markee
|F
|2006
|7
|Emma Sapp
|F/M
|2006
|9
|Kamora Hall
|F/M
|2006
|University of North Georgia
|11
|Lillie Moncrief
|M
|2006
|Ball State University
|12
|Macy Childers
|F/M
|2006
|13
|Riley Sims
|M
|2006
|University of Louisiana
|14
|Lane Rogers
|D
|2006
|15
|Brooklyn Freeman
|G
|2006
|16
|Brookelyn Babb
|D
|2006
|Ouachita Baptist University
|19
|Tomai Triplett
|D
|2006
|21
|Samantha Boettiger
|D
|2006
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|22
|Danica Anaya
|M
|2006
|University of Texas at Tyler
|24
|Nguyen Kaylee
|F/M
|2005
|University of Central Arkansas
|26
|Maya Colmenaro
|M/D
|2006
|29
|Madison Asel
|F
|2006
FCDY ECNL RL1 05/06 Dallas Cup Schedule – Group C
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 23
|Noon
|BVB 05/06 GA
|Toyota 11
|Mar 24
|1:30 pm
|Maya SpringSpirit FC 06
|Richland 6
|Mar 26
|2 pm
|W&H American 2005 Adrenalina Ladies
|Richland 10