FC Dallas Youth ECNL 07 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Moving down to the U17s, we find the next ECNL side for FC Dallas Youth, the powerhouse 2007 girls.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL 07 Girls
Coaches: Gareth Evans & Matt Grubb
The FCDY ECNL Girls 07s are tied for 1st Place in the 07 Texas Conference with 3.00 points per game (11-0-0).
These young ladies are back-to-back Dallas Cup Champions winning the U15s in 2022 and the U16s in 2023.
FCDY ECNL 07 Girls Roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
This roster is missing #4 Nuria Craig, who is an Arkansas commit but is currently in England doing a training stint with Bristol City of the Barclays Women’s Super League.
These ladies are all 2007s.
|0
|Olivia Geller
|G
|TCU. Preseason camp with Houston Dash.
|1
|Aviana Gutierrez
|G
|3
|Samira Minor
|F
|Houston
|5
|Ireland Baity
|D
|6
|Holly Storer
|F
|7
|Tessa Arreola
|D
|Texas A&M. Mexico U17.
|8
|Isabella Martinez
|M
|“Bella.” Oklahoma
|10
|Isabelle Traub
|M
|Played in 2023 ECNL National Selection Game
|11
|Kiara Gilmore
|D
|Wisconsin. US U17
|12
|Nadia Ortiz
|M
|Houston
|13
|Rylee Mclanahan
|M
|US U17
|15
|Arianna Johnson
|D
|16
|Ryleigh Wood
|F
|Illinois
|19
|Layla Thompson
|M
|20
|Natalie Wagner
|M
|Arkansas
|22
|Sofia Rodriguez Bustos
|D
|23
|Charli Harris
|F
|27
|Olivia Belcher
|M
|Alabama
|28
|Natalie Hernandez
|D
|33
|Trinity Armstrong
|D
|North Carolina. Preseason camp with Racing Louisville. US U17
|–
|Sydney Smith
|–
|Kendall Smith
|F/M
|–
|Emma Taylor
|M
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL 07 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group B
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 23
|2 pm
|FC Florida Prep 2007
|Toyota 9
|Mar 24
|11:30 am
|Elite XI Canada 07
|Richland 8
|Mar 26
|Noon
|Renedages 07 GA
|Richland 5