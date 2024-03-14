Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL 07 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth ECNL 07 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Moving down to the U17s, we find the next ECNL side for FC Dallas Youth, the powerhouse 2007 girls.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL 07 Girls

Coaches: Gareth Evans & Matt Grubb

The FCDY ECNL Girls 07s are tied for 1st Place in the 07 Texas Conference with 3.00 points per game (11-0-0).

These young ladies are back-to-back Dallas Cup Champions winning the U15s in 2022 and the U16s in 2023.

FCDY ECNL 07 Girls Roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

This roster is missing #4 Nuria Craig, who is an Arkansas commit but is currently in England doing a training stint with Bristol City of the Barclays Women’s Super League.

These ladies are all 2007s.

0Olivia GellerGTCU. Preseason camp with Houston Dash.
1Aviana GutierrezG
3Samira MinorFHouston
5Ireland BaityD
6Holly StorerF
7Tessa ArreolaDTexas A&M. Mexico U17.
8Isabella MartinezM“Bella.” Oklahoma
10Isabelle TraubMPlayed in 2023 ECNL National Selection Game
11Kiara GilmoreDWisconsin. US U17
12Nadia OrtizMHouston
13Rylee MclanahanMUS U17
15Arianna JohnsonD
16Ryleigh WoodFIllinois
19Layla ThompsonM
20Natalie WagnerMArkansas
22Sofia Rodriguez BustosD
23Charli HarrisF
27Olivia BelcherMAlabama
28Natalie HernandezD
33Trinity ArmstrongDNorth Carolina. Preseason camp with Racing Louisville. US U17
Sydney Smith
Kendall SmithF/M
Emma TaylorM

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL 07 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group B

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 232 pmFC Florida Prep 2007Toyota 9
Mar 2411:30 amElite XI Canada 07Richland 8
Mar 26NoonRenedages 07 GARichland 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *