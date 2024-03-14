FC Dallas Youth ECNL 07 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Moving down to the U17s, we find the next ECNL side for FC Dallas Youth, the powerhouse 2007 girls.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL 07 Girls

Coaches: Gareth Evans & Matt Grubb

The FCDY ECNL Girls 07s are tied for 1st Place in the 07 Texas Conference with 3.00 points per game (11-0-0).

These young ladies are back-to-back Dallas Cup Champions winning the U15s in 2022 and the U16s in 2023.

FCDY ECNL 07 Girls Roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

This roster is missing #4 Nuria Craig, who is an Arkansas commit but is currently in England doing a training stint with Bristol City of the Barclays Women’s Super League.

These ladies are all 2007s.

0 Olivia Geller G TCU. Preseason camp with Houston Dash. 1 Aviana Gutierrez G 3 Samira Minor F Houston 5 Ireland Baity D 6 Holly Storer F 7 Tessa Arreola D Texas A&M. Mexico U17. 8 Isabella Martinez M “Bella.” Oklahoma 10 Isabelle Traub M Played in 2023 ECNL National Selection Game 11 Kiara Gilmore D Wisconsin. US U17 12 Nadia Ortiz M Houston 13 Rylee Mclanahan M US U17 15 Arianna Johnson D 16 Ryleigh Wood F Illinois 19 Layla Thompson M 20 Natalie Wagner M Arkansas 22 Sofia Rodriguez Bustos D 23 Charli Harris F 27 Olivia Belcher M Alabama 28 Natalie Hernandez D 33 Trinity Armstrong D North Carolina. Preseason camp with Racing Louisville. US U17 – Sydney Smith – Kendall Smith F/M – Emma Taylor M

FCDY ECNL 07 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group B

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 23 2 pm FC Florida Prep 2007 Toyota 9 Mar 24 11:30 am Elite XI Canada 07 Richland 8 Mar 26 Noon Renedages 07 GA Richland 5