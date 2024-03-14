FC Dallas Youth ECNL 08 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

With just 1 FC Dallas girls team in the U17s we move on to the U16s and the ECNL 2008s.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL 08 Girls

Coach: Aaron Gordon

The FCDY ECNL Girls 08s are in 7th Place in the 08 Texas Conference with 1.63 points per game (5-3-3).

FCDY ECNL 08 Girls roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

Two 2009s are playing up with this group. I don’t think there are college commits yet at this level but I am sure recruiting is heavy for the top talent at this age.

No. Name Pos. Year. 0 Ainsley Washburn GK 2008 1 Britland Raisey GK 2008 2 Elle Durham F 2008 4 Lily Stone F 2008 5 Brooklyn Hubbard D 2008 7 Lauren Alvarez M 2008 9 Talya Chacon M 2008 10 Maren Brewster F 2009 11 Ava Garvin D 2008 12 Keira Floyd D 2008 13 Lena Junior M 2008 16 Leah Edler M 2008 17 Braqelle Raisey M 2008 19 Fenley Hibbard M 2008 20 Sophie Beracochea M 2008 22 Addilyn Gonzalez M 2009 27 Shaylin Taylor F 2008 29 Emeline Holder M 2008 33 Halley Jewell F 2008

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL 08 DC Schedule 2024 – Group A

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 23 2 pm Renegades 08 ECNL RL NTX Toyota 16 Mar 24 9:30 am Elite XI Canada 08 Richland 8 Mar 26 10 am Sting Dallas Royal ECNL 09/08 WIlliams Richland 7

FCDY ECNL 2008 Girls.