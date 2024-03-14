FC Dallas Youth ECNL 08 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

With just 1 FC Dallas girls team in the U17s we move on to the U16s and the ECNL 2008s.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL 08 Girls
Coach: Aaron Gordon
The FCDY ECNL Girls 08s are in 7th Place in the 08 Texas Conference with 1.63 points per game (5-3-3).
FCDY ECNL 08 Girls roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
Two 2009s are playing up with this group. I don’t think there are college commits yet at this level but I am sure recruiting is heavy for the top talent at this age.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year.
|0
|Ainsley Washburn
|GK
|2008
|1
|Britland Raisey
|GK
|2008
|2
|Elle Durham
|F
|2008
|4
|Lily Stone
|F
|2008
|5
|Brooklyn Hubbard
|D
|2008
|7
|Lauren Alvarez
|M
|2008
|9
|Talya Chacon
|M
|2008
|10
|Maren Brewster
|F
|2009
|11
|Ava Garvin
|D
|2008
|12
|Keira Floyd
|D
|2008
|13
|Lena Junior
|M
|2008
|16
|Leah Edler
|M
|2008
|17
|Braqelle Raisey
|M
|2008
|19
|Fenley Hibbard
|M
|2008
|20
|Sophie Beracochea
|M
|2008
|22
|Addilyn Gonzalez
|M
|2009
|27
|Shaylin Taylor
|F
|2008
|29
|Emeline Holder
|M
|2008
|33
|Halley Jewell
|F
|2008
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL 08 DC Schedule 2024 – Group A
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 23
|2 pm
|Renegades 08 ECNL RL NTX
|Toyota 16
|Mar 24
|9:30 am
|Elite XI Canada 08
|Richland 8
|Mar 26
|10 am
|Sting Dallas Royal ECNL 09/08 WIlliams
|Richland 7