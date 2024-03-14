Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL 08 Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

With just 1 FC Dallas girls team in the U17s we move on to the U16s and the ECNL 2008s.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL 08 Girls

Coach: Aaron Gordon

The FCDY ECNL Girls 08s are in 7th Place in the 08 Texas Conference with 1.63 points per game (5-3-3).

FCDY ECNL 08 Girls roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

Two 2009s are playing up with this group. I don’t think there are college commits yet at this level but I am sure recruiting is heavy for the top talent at this age.

No.NamePos.Year.
0Ainsley WashburnGK2008
1Britland RaiseyGK2008
2Elle DurhamF2008
4Lily StoneF2008
5Brooklyn HubbardD2008
7Lauren AlvarezM2008
9Talya ChaconM2008
10Maren BrewsterF2009
11Ava GarvinD2008
12Keira FloydD2008
13Lena JuniorM2008
16Leah EdlerM2008
17Braqelle RaiseyM2008
19Fenley HibbardM2008
20Sophie BeracocheaM2008
22Addilyn GonzalezM2009
27Shaylin TaylorF2008
29Emeline HolderM2008
33Halley JewellF2008

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL 08 DC Schedule 2024 – Group A

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 232 pmRenegades 08 ECNL RL NTXToyota 16
Mar 249:30 amElite XI Canada 08Richland 8
Mar 2610 amSting Dallas Royal ECNL 09/08 WIlliamsRichland 7
FCDY ECNL 2008 Girls.
FCDY ECNL 2008 Girls.

