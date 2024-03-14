FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas ECNL RL 08 girls are also in the Dallas Cup girls U16 bracket.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL RL 08 Girls

Coach: James Fondren.

The FCDY ECNL RL Girls 08s are in 1st Place in the 08 Texas RL Conference with 3.00 points per game (8-0-0).

FCDY ECNL 08 RL Girls Roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

These young ladies are all 2008s. I don’t think there are college commits yet at this level but I am sure recruiting is heavy for the top talent at this age.

No. Name Pos. 0 Emersen Norman G 2 Lauren Peek M/D 6 Alyssa Shioya M 7 Emmerson Saller G 8 Addy Fenton M/D 9 Anna Li F 13 Isabella Mcneil F 14 Rosalia Sciotto F 16 Emma Fabila D 17 Avery Laventure D 19 Maddison Patton D 20 Avery Kirby F 21 Kenzie Lavender D 23 Callie Crawford F/M 27 Anjali Gudavalli M/D 48 Brooke Sirratt M 88 Gisselle Ortega M

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL RL 08 DC Schedule 2024 – Group B

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 23 10 am Solar SC ECNL 08 Toyota 11 Mar 24 11:30 am Renegades 08 ECNL RL NTX Moneygram 10 Mar 26 4 pm Elite XI Canada 08 Richland 9

FCD Youth ECNL RL 2008 Girls.