FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas ECNL RL 08 girls are also in the Dallas Cup girls U16 bracket.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL RL 08 Girls

Coach: James Fondren.

The FCDY ECNL RL Girls 08s are in 1st Place in the 08 Texas RL Conference with 3.00 points per game (8-0-0).

FCDY ECNL 08 RL Girls Roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

These young ladies are all 2008s. I don’t think there are college commits yet at this level but I am sure recruiting is heavy for the top talent at this age.

No.NamePos.
0Emersen NormanG
2Lauren PeekM/D
6Alyssa ShioyaM
7Emmerson SallerG
8Addy FentonM/D
9Anna LiF
13Isabella McneilF
14Rosalia SciottoF
16Emma FabilaD
17Avery LaventureD
19Maddison PattonD
20Avery KirbyF
21Kenzie LavenderD
23Callie CrawfordF/M
27Anjali GudavalliM/D
48Brooke SirrattM
88Gisselle OrtegaM

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL RL 08 DC Schedule 2024 – Group B

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 2310 amSolar SC ECNL 08Toyota 11
Mar 2411:30 amRenegades 08 ECNL RL NTXMoneygram 10
Mar 264 pmElite XI Canada 08Richland 9
FCD Youth ECNL RL 2008 Girls.
