FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas ECNL RL 08 girls are also in the Dallas Cup girls U16 bracket.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL RL 08 Girls
Coach: James Fondren.
The FCDY ECNL RL Girls 08s are in 1st Place in the 08 Texas RL Conference with 3.00 points per game (8-0-0).
FCDY ECNL 08 RL Girls Roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
These young ladies are all 2008s. I don’t think there are college commits yet at this level but I am sure recruiting is heavy for the top talent at this age.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|0
|Emersen Norman
|G
|2
|Lauren Peek
|M/D
|6
|Alyssa Shioya
|M
|7
|Emmerson Saller
|G
|8
|Addy Fenton
|M/D
|9
|Anna Li
|F
|13
|Isabella Mcneil
|F
|14
|Rosalia Sciotto
|F
|16
|Emma Fabila
|D
|17
|Avery Laventure
|D
|19
|Maddison Patton
|D
|20
|Avery Kirby
|F
|21
|Kenzie Lavender
|D
|23
|Callie Crawford
|F/M
|27
|Anjali Gudavalli
|M/D
|48
|Brooke Sirratt
|M
|88
|Gisselle Ortega
|M
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL RL 08 DC Schedule 2024 – Group B
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 23
|10 am
|Solar SC ECNL 08
|Toyota 11
|Mar 24
|11:30 am
|Renegades 08 ECNL RL NTX
|Moneygram 10
|Mar 26
|4 pm
|Elite XI Canada 08
|Richland 9