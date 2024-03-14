FC Dallas Youth 2009 ECNL Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

And now for the final age bracket on the ladies’ side with two FC Dallas teams.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL 09 Girls
Coach: Jamie Lovegrove. (Yes, that Jamie Lovegrove.)
The FCDY ECNL Girls 09s are in 1st Place in the 09 Texas Conference with 2.81 points per game (10-0-1).
FCDY ECNL 09 Girls roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
Looks like 3 players are potentially playing up for the Dallas Cup from the ECNL 2010 side.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|1
|Lola-Iris Ta
|G
|2009
|6
|Brielle Morrow
|M/D
|2009
|7
|Zoe Puente
|F/M
|2009
|8
|Allison Gonzales
|M
|2009
|9
|Brynlie Ward
|M
|2010
|10
|Catelyn De Moor
|F/M
|2009
|11
|Mya Muniz
|F/M
|2009
|12
|Kinley Sockwell
|D
|2009
|13
|Marlie Kaipus
|F
|2009
|15
|Sophia Preston
|F/M
|2009
|16
|Addison Miller
|D
|2009
|17
|Grace Wetzel
|M
|2009
|19
|Layla Iglesias
|F/M
|2009
|24
|Gray Rideaux
|D
|2009
|25
|Bridget Gooch
|M
|2009
|44
|Taylee Wood
|F
|2009
|–
|Eden Collins
|F
|2010
|–
|Madison Ortiz
|M/D
|2010
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group A
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 23
|10 am
|TOFC
|Toyota 13
|Mar 24
|1:30 pm
|Renegades 09 GA
|Richland 3
|Mar 26
|10 am
|BVB 09 GA
|Richland 8