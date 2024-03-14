FC Dallas Youth 2009 ECNL Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

And now for the final age bracket on the ladies’ side with two FC Dallas teams.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL 09 Girls

Coach: Jamie Lovegrove. (Yes, that Jamie Lovegrove.)

The FCDY ECNL Girls 09s are in 1st Place in the 09 Texas Conference with 2.81 points per game (10-0-1).

FCDY ECNL 09 Girls roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

Looks like 3 players are potentially playing up for the Dallas Cup from the ECNL 2010 side.

No. Name Pos. Year 1 Lola-Iris Ta G 2009 6 Brielle Morrow M/D 2009 7 Zoe Puente F/M 2009 8 Allison Gonzales M 2009 9 Brynlie Ward M 2010 10 Catelyn De Moor F/M 2009 11 Mya Muniz F/M 2009 12 Kinley Sockwell D 2009 13 Marlie Kaipus F 2009 15 Sophia Preston F/M 2009 16 Addison Miller D 2009 17 Grace Wetzel M 2009 19 Layla Iglesias F/M 2009 24 Gray Rideaux D 2009 25 Bridget Gooch M 2009 44 Taylee Wood F 2009 – Eden Collins F 2010 – Madison Ortiz M/D 2010

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group A

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 23 10 am TOFC Toyota 13 Mar 24 1:30 pm Renegades 09 GA Richland 3 Mar 26 10 am BVB 09 GA Richland 8

FC Dallas G09 ECNL 2023/24 squad is a highly talented group of competitors with a fierce focus on individual growth and team success. Bring it on 2024! #DTID



@fcd_women | @ecnlgirls | #HeartAndHustle pic.twitter.com/Bwiyv0pUfm — FC Dallas 2009G ECNL (U15) (@FCDallas09gECNL) February 8, 2024