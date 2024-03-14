Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 2009 ECNL Girls for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

And now for the final age bracket on the ladies’ side with two FC Dallas teams.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL 09 Girls

Coach: Jamie Lovegrove. (Yes, that Jamie Lovegrove.)

The FCDY ECNL Girls 09s are in 1st Place in the 09 Texas Conference with 2.81 points per game (10-0-1).

FCDY ECNL 09 Girls roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

Looks like 3 players are potentially playing up for the Dallas Cup from the ECNL 2010 side.

No.NamePos.Year
1Lola-Iris TaG2009
6Brielle MorrowM/D2009
7Zoe PuenteF/M2009
8Allison GonzalesM2009
9Brynlie WardM2010
10Catelyn De MoorF/M2009
11Mya MunizF/M2009
12Kinley SockwellD2009
13Marlie KaipusF2009
15Sophia PrestonF/M2009
16Addison MillerD2009
17Grace WetzelM2009
19Layla IglesiasF/M2009
24Gray RideauxD2009
25Bridget GoochM2009
44Taylee WoodF2009
Eden CollinsF2010
Madison OrtizM/D2010

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group A

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 2310 amTOFCToyota 13
Mar 241:30 pmRenegades 09 GARichland 3
Mar 2610 amBVB 09 GARichland 8

