FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 09 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The last, but not least, team on the ladies side from FC Dallas is the ECNL RL 2009s in the U15 bracket.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL RL 09 Girls
Coach: James Fondren.
The FCDY ECNL RL Girls 09s are in 3rd Place in the 09 Texas RL Conference with 2.25 points per game (6-2-0).
FCDY ECNL 09 RL Girls Roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
These young ladies are all 2009s.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Alexis Zavala
|F
|2
|Brooklyn Baldwin
|M/D
|5
|Bexley Thorp
|F/M
|6
|Cale Stanley
|F/M
|7
|Ava Brennan
|F/M
|8
|Josie Juvera
|G
|9
|Alyssa Mathes
|F
|10
|Haylee Avila
|F/M
|11
|Julianna Flores
|F/M
|12
|Maya Nohr
|F
|13
|Kinley Daniel
|M/D
|16
|Avery Armstrong
|M/D
|17
|Danielle Stukey
|F
|20
|Alexis Quigney
|F/M
|22
|Amelia Caughron
|M/D
|23
|Addison Scowden
|F
|35
|Rowan Fitzpatrick
|D
|79
|Mahika Mediratta
|M
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL RL 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group B
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 23
|Noon
|BVB 2010 GA
|Toyota 15
|Mar 24
|1:30 pm
|Solar ECNL RL 2009 Angelone
|Moneygram 4
|Mar 26
|Noon
|Impact United PP09
|Toyota 11