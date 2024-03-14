Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 09 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The last, but not least, team on the ladies side from FC Dallas is the ECNL RL 2009s in the U15 bracket.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL RL 09 Girls

Coach: James Fondren.

The FCDY ECNL RL Girls 09s are in 3rd Place in the 09 Texas RL Conference with 2.25 points per game (6-2-0).

FCDY ECNL 09 RL Girls Roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

These young ladies are all 2009s.

No.NamePos.
1Alexis ZavalaF
2Brooklyn BaldwinM/D
5Bexley ThorpF/M
6Cale StanleyF/M
7Ava BrennanF/M
8Josie JuveraG
9Alyssa MathesF
10Haylee AvilaF/M
11Julianna FloresF/M
12Maya NohrF
13Kinley DanielM/D
16Avery ArmstrongM/D
17Danielle StukeyF
20Alexis QuigneyF/M
22Amelia CaughronM/D
23Addison ScowdenF
35Rowan FitzpatrickD
79Mahika MedirattaM

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL RL 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group B

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 23NoonBVB 2010 GAToyota 15
Mar 241:30 pmSolar ECNL RL 2009 AngeloneMoneygram 4
Mar 26NoonImpact United PP09Toyota 11
