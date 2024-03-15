Sidekicks part ways with Coach Ed Puskarich

The Dallas Sidekicks announced today that the team has parted ways with Head Coach Ed Puskarich with just four games left in the season.

Puskarich was hired as head coach in August of 2023 ahead of the 2023-2024 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season. Currently, the Kicks sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with just 3 wins and 17 losses.

“We’re very grateful for Coach Ed and his contributions to our team dynamic. He will always be part of the Sidekicks family, and this is not the end of our relationship. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Sidekicks Assistant Coach Terry Woodberry has been named Interim Head Coach.