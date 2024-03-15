FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for the 2024 Dallas Cup

We return to the boys’ side with the U19s, first up is the FCD Youth 05 North Blue who will be playing in the U19 bracket. They are one of two FCD teams in the U19s.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY 05 North Blue Boys
Coach: Phil Woods.
The FCDY 05 North Blue side plays in the Classic League Division 1 and is in 1st place with a 10-0-2 record and 32 points. They have an amazing 61 goals scored, 13 against, for a +28 goal differential.
They also play in the USYS National League Frontier Division where they are also in 1st place with a 4-0-1 record and 13 points.
Plano Labor Day Invitational 2023 Champions.
FCDY 05 North Blue Boys roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
The majority of these young men are 2005s but there are a handful of 2006s.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|1
|Iker Jaskille Castro
|2006
|2
|Giovanny Torres
|2006
|5
|Alan Prado
|2005
|6
|Juan Rendon Turriago
|2005
|7
|Gavin Lyons
|2005
|8
|Fabricio Martinez
|M
|2005
|9
|Bryan Ayala
|2005
|10
|Gabriel Sanchez
|2006
|13
|Christian Stark
|2005
|16
|Ayden Smith
|2005
|19
|Samuel Flores
|2005
|20
|Jordan Castellano Seghelmeble
|2005
|21
|Rafael Peralta
|2006
|22
|Samuel Matz
|F
|2005
|23
|Florencio Zubiri
|2005
|24
|Ryan Beck
|M
|2005
|25
|Jesus Prado
|2005
|28
|Xavier Martinez
|2005
|30
|Abhinay Avula
|2005
|47
|Jack Callahan
|2005
|Nicolas Arango
|2005
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL RL 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group B
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 24
|1:30 pm
|NIFL Scholarship Academy
|Moneygram 10
|Mar 25
|4 pm
|IMG U19 Premier
|Toyota 15
|Mar 27
|4 pm
|Dallas Hornets MLS Next U19
|Richland 9
The pic I have for them is quite obviously a bit old.