FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for the 2024 Dallas Cup

We return to the boys’ side with the U19s, first up is the FCD Youth 05 North Blue who will be playing in the U19 bracket. They are one of two FCD teams in the U19s.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY 05 North Blue Boys

Coach: Phil Woods.

The FCDY 05 North Blue side plays in the Classic League Division 1 and is in 1st place with a 10-0-2 record and 32 points. They have an amazing 61 goals scored, 13 against, for a +28 goal differential.

They also play in the USYS National League Frontier Division where they are also in 1st place with a 4-0-1 record and 13 points.

Plano Labor Day Invitational 2023 Champions.

FCDY 05 North Blue Boys roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

The majority of these young men are 2005s but there are a handful of 2006s.

No. Name Pos. Year 1 Iker Jaskille Castro 2006 2 Giovanny Torres 2006 5 Alan Prado 2005 6 Juan Rendon Turriago 2005 7 Gavin Lyons 2005 8 Fabricio Martinez M 2005 9 Bryan Ayala 2005 10 Gabriel Sanchez 2006 13 Christian Stark 2005 16 Ayden Smith 2005 19 Samuel Flores 2005 20 Jordan Castellano Seghelmeble 2005 21 Rafael Peralta 2006 22 Samuel Matz F 2005 23 Florencio Zubiri 2005 24 Ryan Beck M 2005 25 Jesus Prado 2005 28 Xavier Martinez 2005 30 Abhinay Avula 2005 47 Jack Callahan 2005 Nicolas Arango 2005

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL RL 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group B

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 24 1:30 pm NIFL Scholarship Academy Moneygram 10 Mar 25 4 pm IMG U19 Premier Toyota 15 Mar 27 4 pm Dallas Hornets MLS Next U19 Richland 9

The pic I have for them is quite obviously a bit old.

FC Dallas Youth 05 Boys North Blue.