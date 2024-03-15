Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for the 2024 Dallas Cup

We return to the boys’ side with the U19s, first up is the FCD Youth 05 North Blue who will be playing in the U19 bracket. They are one of two FCD teams in the U19s.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY 05 North Blue Boys

Coach: Phil Woods.

The FCDY 05 North Blue side plays in the Classic League Division 1 and is in 1st place with a 10-0-2 record and 32 points. They have an amazing 61 goals scored, 13 against, for a +28 goal differential.

They also play in the USYS National League Frontier Division where they are also in 1st place with a 4-0-1 record and 13 points.

Plano Labor Day Invitational 2023 Champions.

FCDY 05 North Blue Boys roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

The majority of these young men are 2005s but there are a handful of 2006s.

No.NamePos.Year
1Iker Jaskille Castro2006
2Giovanny Torres2006
5Alan Prado2005
6Juan Rendon Turriago2005
7Gavin Lyons2005
8Fabricio MartinezM2005
9Bryan Ayala2005
10Gabriel Sanchez2006
13Christian Stark2005
16Ayden Smith2005
19Samuel Flores2005
20Jordan Castellano Seghelmeble2005
21Rafael Peralta2006
22Samuel MatzF2005
23Florencio Zubiri2005
24Ryan BeckM2005
25Jesus Prado2005
28Xavier Martinez2005
30Abhinay Avula2005
47Jack Callahan2005
Nicolas Arango2005

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL RL 09 DC Schedule 2024 – Group B

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 241:30 pmNIFL Scholarship AcademyMoneygram 10
Mar 254 pmIMG U19 PremierToyota 15
Mar 274 pmDallas Hornets MLS Next U19Richland 9

The pic I have for them is quite obviously a bit old.

North Blue 05
FC Dallas Youth 05 Boys North Blue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *