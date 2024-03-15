FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06/05 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The other FC Dallas team in the U19s is the ECNL Red 06/05 team. This is the ECNL team right below the Academy and will see players bounce up and down.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05

Coach: Casey Cantor.

ECNL Red 06/05 is in 8th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.54 points per game (5-4-2).

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

Looks like a fair number of guest players of youngsters coming up in this group.

No. Name Pos. Year Notes 1 Maxwell Leviton G 2005 3 Leandro Yzaguirre D 2005 4 Hazani Torres D 2005 6 Owen Gall M 2006 NTX Head Coach John Gall’s son. 7 Preston Licker M 2006 Former Solar SC. 8 Sam Jones M 2006 9 Calvin Momanyi F/M 2006 10 Ashton Medina F 2006 Academy Player. 11 Sebastian Gonzalez F 2006 Former Dallas Texan. 12 Knox Hicks F 2005 15 Ulises Hernandez D 2005 17 Jamin Samons F/M 2005 19 Edward Garcia M 2005 20 Aaron Pondeca F 2006 Mercer signing. Academy Player. One of Tomas Pondeca’s younger brothers. 21 Caleb Centeno M 2006 25 Jobani Chavez D 2005 36 Stetson Buttrill F 2005 Utah Tech commit. Academy Player. Angel Lopez 2006 Aron Martinez M/D 2005 Gian Najera 2005 Fabrice Ndayishimiye 2006 Mario Olivares M/D 2006 Faraji Ramani 2008 Mucho Runyambo 2006 Shawn Shvartshtein 2007

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 25 Noon Steven Gerrard Academy (England) Moneygram 8 Mar 26 2 pm Gateway Legacy Soccer Richland 5 Mar 27 4 pm RSL Arizona U19 2006 Richland 4

