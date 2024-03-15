FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06/05 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

The other FC Dallas team in the U19s is the ECNL Red 06/05 team. This is the ECNL team right below the Academy and will see players bounce up and down.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FCDY ECNL Red 06/05
Coach: Casey Cantor.
ECNL Red 06/05 is in 8th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.54 points per game (5-4-2).
FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup
Looks like a fair number of guest players of youngsters coming up in this group.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Notes
|1
|Maxwell Leviton
|G
|2005
|3
|Leandro Yzaguirre
|D
|2005
|4
|Hazani Torres
|D
|2005
|6
|Owen Gall
|M
|2006
|NTX Head Coach John Gall’s son.
|7
|Preston Licker
|M
|2006
|Former Solar SC.
|8
|Sam Jones
|M
|2006
|9
|Calvin Momanyi
|F/M
|2006
|10
|Ashton Medina
|F
|2006
|Academy Player.
|11
|Sebastian Gonzalez
|F
|2006
|Former Dallas Texan.
|12
|Knox Hicks
|F
|2005
|15
|Ulises Hernandez
|D
|2005
|17
|Jamin Samons
|F/M
|2005
|19
|Edward Garcia
|M
|2005
|20
|Aaron Pondeca
|F
|2006
|Mercer signing. Academy Player. One of Tomas Pondeca’s younger brothers.
|21
|Caleb Centeno
|M
|2006
|25
|Jobani Chavez
|D
|2005
|36
|Stetson Buttrill
|F
|2005
|Utah Tech commit. Academy Player.
|Angel Lopez
|2006
|Aron Martinez
|M/D
|2005
|Gian Najera
|2005
|Fabrice Ndayishimiye
|2006
|Mario Olivares
|M/D
|2006
|Faraji Ramani
|2008
|Mucho Runyambo
|2006
|Shawn Shvartshtein
|2007
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.
FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|Noon
|Steven Gerrard Academy (England)
|Moneygram 8
|Mar 26
|2 pm
|Gateway Legacy Soccer
|Richland 5
|Mar 27
|4 pm
|RSL Arizona U19 2006
|Richland 4