FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 06/05 for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

The other FC Dallas team in the U19s is the ECNL Red 06/05 team. This is the ECNL team right below the Academy and will see players bounce up and down.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05

Coach: Casey Cantor.

ECNL Red 06/05 is in 8th place in the ECNL Texas Conference with 1.54 points per game (5-4-2).

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 roster for 2024 Dallas Cup

Looks like a fair number of guest players of youngsters coming up in this group.

No.NamePos.YearNotes
1Maxwell LevitonG2005
3Leandro YzaguirreD2005
4Hazani TorresD2005
6Owen GallM2006NTX Head Coach John Gall’s son.
7Preston LickerM2006Former Solar SC.
8Sam JonesM2006
9Calvin MomanyiF/M2006
10Ashton MedinaF2006Academy Player.
11Sebastian GonzalezF2006Former Dallas Texan.
12Knox HicksF2005
15Ulises HernandezD2005
17Jamin SamonsF/M2005
19Edward GarciaM2005
20Aaron PondecaF2006Mercer signing. Academy Player. One of Tomas Pondeca’s younger brothers.
21Caleb CentenoM2006
25Jobani ChavezD2005
36Stetson ButtrillF2005Utah Tech commit. Academy Player.
Angel Lopez2006
Aron MartinezM/D2005
Gian Najera2005
Fabrice Ndayishimiye2006
Mario OlivaresM/D2006
Faraji Ramani2008
Mucho Runyambo2006
Shawn Shvartshtein2007

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible. Hit me with any info at all, in fact.

FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 DC Schedule 2024 – Group E

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 25NoonSteven Gerrard Academy (England)Moneygram 8
Mar 262 pmGateway Legacy SoccerRichland 5
Mar 274 pmRSL Arizona U19 2006Richland 4
06b Premier Ecnl
FC Dallas Youth ECNL 06(05) Red

