FC Dallas signs Ghanaian free agent Ansah

FC Dallas has this afternoon announced the signing of Eugene Ansah. The 28-year-old will join from Hapoel Be’er Sheva pending a visa and international transfer certificate.

Primarily a left winger, Ansah has split time on both wings and up front throughout his career. His Be’er Sheva side finished runners up in the Israeli Premier League the past two seasons with Ansah contributing 12 goals and 10 assists in 80 games across all competitions.

Despite Dallas’ current injury crisis, Nico Estevez spoke of the Ghanaian as part of the club’s transfer plans for some time, with the club opting to wait for his contract to end after almost pulling the trigger back in February. The FCD Head Coach feels that Ansah is equally adept at both wing and the 9 spot, telling FCDallas.com:

“As a 9, he can stretch the field very well and has good hold up play and he’s good at getting in the box for crosses,

“As a winger, he has that speed to stretch the opponent’s backline and attack the box, he’s great at that. And he likes to shoot from distance which will help us.”

The Accra-born forward missed the last two games of the Israeli season, picking up a two game suspension for his part in a melee after Be’er Sheva defeated eventual champions Maccabi Haifa with a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Ansah scored the opening goal in the contest, that eventually saw players banned for as many as 15 games.

Eugene Ansah will occupy an international roster spot. FC Dallas has a total of ten this season after acquiring additional international spots from Toronto FC and Nashville SC.