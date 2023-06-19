Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Match Photos: FC Dallas U16s vs Miami Rush in MLS Next Cup 2023

FC Dallas U16s lost to Miami Rush Kendall SC in the MLS Next Cup Playoffs today 6-5 in PKs after tying 1-1 in regulation. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

20230618_FCD_122414 Hickan
Landon Hickam (16) receives the ball in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_122269 Cortellessa
Michael Cortellessa (2) turns away from pressure in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_122521 Hughes
Ian Witis Hughes (25) dribbles around the opponent in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_122611 Scabin
Caua Scabin (27) passes back in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_122902 Charles
Ian Charles (15) dribbles across midfield in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_123601 Wheeler
Blake Wheeler (1) reaches up to grab the corner kick in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_123223 Scabin
Caua Scabin (27) challenges for the loose ball in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_123581 Munson
Luke Munson (5) heads the ball back to his keeper in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_123159 Torquato
Joshua Torquato (24) dribbles out of the back in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_123631
FC Dallas U16s stand together before the penalty shootout in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_123749 Wheeler
Blake Wheeler (1) saves a shot during the penalty shootout in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_123762 Wheeler
Blake Wheeler (1) celebrates after his save in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_122914 Charles
Ian Charles (15) scores in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230618_FCD_122961 Charles
Ian Charles (15) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

