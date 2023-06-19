Match Photos: FC Dallas U16s vs Miami Rush in MLS Next Cup 2023

FC Dallas U16s lost to Miami Rush Kendall SC in the MLS Next Cup Playoffs today 6-5 in PKs after tying 1-1 in regulation. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us some pics.

You can find more of Daniel's work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com.

Landon Hickam (16) receives the ball in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Michael Cortellessa (2) turns away from pressure in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ian Witis Hughes (25) dribbles around the opponent in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Caua Scabin (27) passes back in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ian Charles (15) dribbles across midfield in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Blake Wheeler (1) reaches up to grab the corner kick in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Caua Scabin (27) challenges for the loose ball in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Luke Munson (5) heads the ball back to his keeper in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Joshua Torquato (24) dribbles out of the back in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U16s stand together before the penalty shootout in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Blake Wheeler (1) saves a shot during the penalty shootout in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Blake Wheeler (1) celebrates after his save in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ian Charles (15) scores in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ian Charles (15) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)