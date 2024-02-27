North Texas SC signs Academy standout Anthony Ramirez

If you’ve been following us for some time you will know how high I’ve been on Anthony Ramirez for years. Ramirez becomes the 19th FC Dallas Academy product to sign their first professional contract with North Texas SC.

North Texas announced the Ramirez signing as a one-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. 3rd Degree sources indicate this one-year at NTX is season one of a hybrid deal like that of Ale Urzua.

The 18-year-old Ramirez made 14 appearances with 633 minutes, two goals, and two assists during the 2023 season with North Texas SC as an Academy player. He made his professional debut in the 2023 season opener against LAFC2 on March 25. Ramirez was named the MLS NEXT Rising Player of Matchday 11 after scoring a brace against LA Galaxy II on June 4.



“I had the pleasure of coaching Anthony when he first started his journey in our Academy. We knew very early on that we had a fantastic talent” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “He has worked tirelessly over the years and has continued developing. He’s an exciting attacking player that plays tremendously well between lines and tight spaces. He’s a dynamic, dangerous and the type of player that excites fans. We are delighted that we get to continue the pathway with him.”



A Dallas native, Ramirez joined the FC Dallas Academy system at 12. He’s long been involved with both the US and Mexico at youth levels and rumors have circulated of interest from Mexican clubs for a few years.

3rd Degree’s Take

I love this signing. I’ve been talking about this kid for years.

I’m even more excited that Dan Hunt calls him a Homegrown in this video, perhaps confirming this is indeed a hybrid deal Ramirez has signed, as our sources are telling us.

Ramirez is in traditional terms a 10. In the old FCD 4-3-3, Ramirez would play in a way similar to Velasco, as a false-wing of inside as a free-8. If FCD continues with the 3-4-3, Ramirez would deploy as one of the underneath 10s where Paul Arriola played in the opener.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Anthony Ramirez

Pronunciation: an-toh-KNEE rah-MEE-rez

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: December 22, 2005 (18)

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Nationality: American and Mexican

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 145 lbs.

Last Club: FC Dallas Academy

Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Anthony Ramirez to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2024 season.

Anthony Ramirez on the ball for North Texas SC in 2023. (Courtesy North Texas SC)