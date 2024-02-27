Fulham replaces Liverpool in 2024 Dallas Cup Super Group

Dallas Cup today announced former Super Group champions Fulham FC are replacing Liverpool FC in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola.

Liverpool FC withdraws from the 2024 edition of the tournament due to recent first-team call-ups.

Fulham, London’s oldest professional football club, returns for the second consecutive year.

This will be the fifth Super Group appearance for Fulham. The Cottagers made a spectacular debut at Dallas Cup in 2013, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament and culminating in an impressive victory over Japan’s Kashiwa Reysol in the Super Group final.

In 2016, Fulham made another successful tournament run, as they reached the Super Group final, but fell short against fellow Premier League side, Everton FC.

Unfortunately, Dallas Cup also announced that Liverpool FC is withdrawing from the 2024 tournament edition due to a string of first-team injuries prompting call-ups from their academy ranks.

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

Fulham FC

LD Alajuelense

Botafogo

São Paulo FC

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.