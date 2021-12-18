FC Dallas signs Tafari to a new deal

FC Dallas center back Nkosi Tafari has signed a new contract with the team through 2024.

Coming off a challenging rookie season the second year professional made his FC Dallas debut in June, playing 90 minutes of a 1-1 tie at home to Minnesota United. The 24-year-old would go on to feature in 22 games, recording a goal and two assists as one of the bright spots of a tough season in Frisco.

Tafari agreed a three year deal with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. FC Dallas had exercised the second of three option years on Tafari’s initial contract prior to the new contract being finalized.

A lingering hip injury for FC Dallas captain Matt Hedges, and Jose Martinez sustaining a thigh strain thrust Tafari into the starting lineup, where his recovery pace, range of passing from the back line, and aggressive manner of attacking crosses led to 19 consecutive games played and a season total of 1,824 minutes.

