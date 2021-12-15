Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas 2022 schedule released

Major League Soccer has announced the 2022 schedule and here’s the FC Dallas set of games. We’ll have some thoughts and comments on the schedule down below.

Each team will play a 34 game schedule in 2022. Charlotte FC joins the league as the 28th team shifting Nashville SC to the Western Conference. Each MLS team will face their conference opponents two times while also playing eight non-conference opponents once. 

Decision Day is October 9th with MLS Cup on November 5th.

Local TV has not been announced at this time. At this time, FC Dallas has no games on ESPN or FS1.

FC Dallas 2022 Schedule

Home games in bold.

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV Network
Sat, Feb. 26vs Toronto FC4:30 pm
Sat, March 5at New England Revolution12:30 pm 
Sat, March 12vs Nashville SC7:30 pm 
Sat, March 19vs Portland Timbers7:30 pm 
Sat, April 2at Chicago Fire2:30 pmUNIV
Sat, April 9vs Colorado Rapids7:30 pm 
Sat, April 16at New York Red Bulls6:00 pm 
Sat, April 23vs Houston Dynamo2:00 pmUNIV
Sat, April 30at Sporting Kansas City7:30 pm 
Sat, May 7vs Seattle Sounders7:30 pm 
Sat, May 14at LA Galaxy9:30 pm 
Wed, May 18at Vancouver Whitecaps9:00 pm
Sun, May 22vs Minnesota United6:00 pm 
Sat, May 28at Orlando City6:30 pm 
Sat, June 18vs Vancouver Whitecaps8:00 pm
Sat, June 25at Austin FC8:00 pm 
Wed, June 29at LAFC9:30 pm 
Mon, July 4vs Inter Miami8:00 pm 
Sat, July 9at Houston Dynamo7:30 pm 
Wed, July 13vs New York City FC8:00 pm 
Sat, July 16vs Austin FC8:00 pm 
Sat, July 23at Real Salt Lake9:00 pm 
Sat, July 30vs LA Galaxy8:00 pm 
Tues, Aug. 2at Seattle Sounders9:00 pm 
Sat, Aug. 6at Portland Timbers9:30 pm 
Sat, Aug. 13vs San Jose Earthquakes8:00 pm 
Wed, Aug. 17vs Philadelphia Union8:00 pm 
Sun, Aug. 21at Nashville SC7:30 pm 
Sat, Aug. 27vs Real Salt Lake8:00 pm 
Sat, Sept. 3at Minnesota United2:30 pmUNIV
Sat, Sept. 10vs LAFC7:30 pm 
Sat, Sept. 17at San Jose EarthquakesTBD 
Sat, Oct. 1at Colorado Rapids2:30 pmUniMas
Sun, Oct. 9vs Sporting Kansas City4:00 pm 

Notes and Comments

– 4 of the first 7 games are against the Eastern Conference.

– East road games: NE, Chicago, NYRB, Orlando
East home games: Toronto, Miami, NYC, Philly

– FC Dallas retains the home July 4th tradition. This time versus Inter Miami.

– A rare Tuesday game makes for a really tight turnaround with a long flight. At home on July 30th vs LA Galaxy then at Seattle 3 days later on August 2nd.

– Only 6-midweek games, leaving room for the US Open Cup.

– Season final against Sporting KC is a big one. Wow.

– The run-in is tough. (Although to be fair when you have the 2nd worst season in club history it’s all going to be tough.)

– All the Copa Tejas games are on Saturdays.

