New NPSL in North Texas with launch of Lubbock Matadors

It was announced today that a new NPSL side is coming to North Texas with Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club. Matadors will play in the NPSL Lone Star Conference along with Fort Worth Vaqueros, Denton Diablos, Irving FC, FC Brownsville, Katy 1895, Laredo Heat, and Midland-Odessa Sockers.

“We will bring the world’s game to the Hub City by successfully establishing the Lubbock Matadors as a key member of the community, providing quality, affordable entertainment and high-level men’s soccer in a great stadium while introducing Lubbock Matadors players as ambassadors for the beautiful game and positive role models for Lubbock youth,” Managing Partner Michael Hitchcock said.

Owners other than Hithcock include ProRel Soccer Ventures, Brent McCarty, and David Joyner.

Lubbock Matadors logo. (Courtesy Lubbock Matadors)