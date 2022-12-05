FC Dallas signs center back Sebastien Ibeagha

As first reported by Jon Arnold, FC Dallas has signed center back Sebastien Ibeagha to a two-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.



The 30-year-old Ibeagha played in 17 regular season games for LAFC last season making 12 starts and winning the 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield and 2022 MLS Cup. In his 6-year MLS career, Ibeagha has played in 94 games making 54 starts. However, he’s started over 12 games only once, with 18 starts in 2018 with NYCFC.

Ibeagha has also played in Denmark and in the USL here in the states. Collegiately, he played for Duke from 2010 to 2013 earning the 2012 ACC Defensive Player of the Year nod.



Born in Nigeria, Ibeagha has represented the United States at various youth levels, including the U-20s and U-23s. A US Citizen, Ibeagha counts as a domestic player on the roster.



Name: Sebastien Ibeagha

Pronunciation: ibby-AH-ga

Connect with Sebastien: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Center back

Date of Birth: January 21, 1992 (30)

Birthplace: Warri, Nigeria

Height: 6-2

Weight: 187