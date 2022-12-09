Toronto FC returns for 2023 Dallas Cup

Dallas Cup has announced that Toronto FC will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2023 Dallas Cup. The 2023 edition of the tournament will mark Toronto FC’s fifth Super Group appearance since debuting in the elite bracket in 2013.

In their previous Super Group appearances, Toronto FC has been held up in the group stage so the Canadian side is looking to make history as they hope to advance to the Super Group semifinals for the first time and become the first Canadian Super Group champion of all time.

Despite Toronto FC’s results in the Super Group, the academy hopes to build upon their recent Dallas Cup success in 2019. That year, Toronto FC hoisted the U12 and U16 “Boot & Ball” trophies, becoming the first champions from Canada since 1988.

Toronto FC is the fifth team announced for the 2023 Gordon Jago Super Group. In total, 12 elite teams hailing from top pro clubs and national federations around the world will vie for the iconic Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy.

Super Group 2023 Confirmed Teams

Arsenal FC

Tigres UANL

CF Monterrey

Botafogo

Toronto FC

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component (Boys 12U-19U) will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.