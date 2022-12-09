2023 SheBelieves Cup returns to Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium has been announced as the host for the final doubleheader of the eighth annual SheBelieves Cup on Feb. 22. Canada is scheduled to face Japan at 3 pm CT with the US against Brazil at 6 pm CT.

This will be the ninth USWNT match at Toyota Stadium and the first since the finale of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, where the USA downed Iceland, 5-0.

The USA, Brazil, Japan, and Canada are in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer. All four teams are currently ranked in the top 11 in the world with the USA at No. 1, Canada at No. 6, Brazil at No. 9, and Japan at No. 11.

“The first five games of the 2023 schedule will all be against teams playing in the World Cup and we expect to confirm a few more matches against top opponents before we go to New Zealand during the summer,” said US head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “We love the SheBelieves Cup for the world class competition it brings, the format that helps replicate group play at a World Cup, and the overall meaning that it has for our team and women’s sports.”

“Obviously, you get more rest days in a World Cup,” Andonovski continued, “but managing a roster with three games over seven days against teams with three very different styles of play is really good preparation for us as we continue to grow as a team towards next summer.”

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

The competition format will be the same as for the previous seven years with the teams participating in three doubleheader events. The winner of the tournament will be determined by total points (three for a win, one for a tie), with the first tiebreaker being overall goal difference, followed by most total goals scored, then head-to-head result, and lastly, Fair Play ranking if necessary.

2023 SheBelieves Cup Schedule

Date Matches Stadium City Kickoff (CT)

Feb. 16 Japan vs. Brazil Exploria Stadium Orlando, Fla. 3 pm CT

Feb. 16 USA vs. Canada Exploria Stadium Orlando, Fla. 6 pm CT

Feb. 19 USA vs. Japan GEODIS Park Nashville, Tenn. 2:30 pm CT

Feb. 19 Brazil vs. Canada GEODIS Park Nashville, Tenn. 5:30 pm CT

Feb. 22 Canada vs. Japan Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas 3 pm CT

Feb. 22 USA vs. Brazil Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas 6 pm CT

TICKETS

Presales for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup will begin on Monday, Dec. 12 with the public sale beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Tickets purchased will be valid for both matches that matchday. Groups of 20 or more can order at ussoccer.com starting Wednesday, Dec. 21.