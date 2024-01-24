FC Dallas re-signs defender Amet Korça

As reported last week on 3rd Degree the Podcast, FC Dallas has re-signed defender Amet Korça for the 2024 season with club options for 2025 and 2026.



Korça made his FC Dallas MLS debut on June 22, 2023, coming into the match in the 75th minute against Austin FC. Korça made four appearances for Dallas in 2023. Korça also appeared in 14 MLS Next Pro matches for North Texas SC.



Born and raised in Arlington, Texas, Korça attended The Oakridge School and played youth soccer for Solar SC before going abroad to join SNK Dinamo Zabreb’s Academy in 2019. Korça joined FC Dallas after spending three-and-a-half years with NK Dubrava ZG and HNK Gorica in Croatia’s first and second divisions.

Amet Korca clears the ball in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)