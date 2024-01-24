Tarik Scott & Malachi Molina named to Jamaica U20s

FC Dallas forward Tarik Scott and North Texas SC defender Malachi Molina have been called into the Jamaica U20s for a camp in Trinidad and Tobago. Both players are also US-eligible.

Jamaica and T&T are set for a series of three “warm-up” matches in preparation for the Concacaf Men’s U20 World Cup qualifiers in February.

Date Location Local Time 25 January Police Barracks in St James 6 pm 28 January Larry Gomes Stadium 4 pm 1 February Larry Gomes Stadium 4 pm

T&T is in Group D with Canada, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jamaica is in Group F with Bermuda, Grenada, and Martinique.

Molina was an ever-present starter for Jamaica at right-back during last year’s U17 Concacaf campaign.

U20 Reggae Boyz Squad for Trinidad and Tobago camp 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/9OqgWBwdas — Official J.F.F (@jff_football) January 23, 2024