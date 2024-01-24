Tarik Scott & Malachi Molina named to Jamaica U20s

FC Dallas forward Tarik Scott and North Texas SC defender Malachi Molina have been called into the Jamaica U20s for a camp in Trinidad and Tobago. Both players are also US-eligible.
Jamaica and T&T are set for a series of three “warm-up” matches in preparation for the Concacaf Men’s U20 World Cup qualifiers in February.
|Date
|Location
|Local Time
|25 January
|Police Barracks in St James
|6 pm
|28 January
|Larry Gomes Stadium
|4 pm
|1 February
|Larry Gomes Stadium
|4 pm
T&T is in Group D with Canada, Dominica, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Jamaica is in Group F with Bermuda, Grenada, and Martinique.
Molina was an ever-present starter for Jamaica at right-back during last year’s U17 Concacaf campaign.