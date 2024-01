It’s just preseason, but FC Dallas enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Leonel Messi‘s Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl this past weekend and we have the pics by Matt Visinsky to prove it.

You can find more of Matt’s pic from this game here. He’s also on Instagram.

Leonel Messi enters the field of battle to take on FC Dallas at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Eugene Ansah holds off an Inter Miami defender at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira celebrates with the fans his game-winning goal against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Maarten Paes valleys the ball upfield Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Dante Sealy cuts back against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira moves upfield against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Herbert Endeley dribbles upfield against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Leonel Messi shields off Liam Fraser at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Junqua looks to cross against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Herbert Endeley shoots against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Diego Garcia cuts through the midfield against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington looks for a teammate against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris takes on Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca takes on Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Omar Gonzalez takes on Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Wearing his new #8, Sebastian LLetget takes on Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Dan (left) and Clark Hunt watch FC Dallas take on Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)