Patrickson Delgado joins FC Dallas on loan from Independiente del Valle

If you listened to the most recent episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast, you would have learned that FC Dallas had a signing coming this week. Today that signing landed, as FC Dallas announced Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado was joining the club on on a one-year loan, with an option to buy, from Independiente del Valle of the Ecuadorian Serie A.

Delgado will occupy an international slot on the roster.



Delgado (20 years old) returned to Independiente del Valle this season after spending the 2022/23 season on loan with AFC Ajax’s affiliate team Jong Ajax which competes in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of professional soccer in the Netherlands. With Jong Ajax, Delgado appeared in 24 matches. The midfielder’s versatility saw him play as a center back, left back, and defensive midfielder throughout his time with Jong Ajax.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Patrickson Luiggy Delgado Villa (PAh-triCk-sun dEl-gah-dough)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’10’

Weight: 168

Date of Birth: October 17, 2003 (20)

Birthplace: Ibarra, Ecuador

Nationality: Ecuador

Language Spoken: Spanish

Previous Club: Club de Alto Rendimiento Especializado Independiente del Valle

Transaction: FC Dallas acquires midfielder Patrickson Delgado on loan from Independiente del Valle

Patrickson Delgado playing for Jung Ajax. (Courtesy FC Dallas)