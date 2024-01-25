Patrickson Delgado joins FC Dallas on loan from Independiente del Valle

If you listened to the most recent episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast, you would have learned that FC Dallas had a signing coming this week. Today that signing landed, as FC Dallas announced Ecuadorian midfielder Patrickson Delgado was joining the club on on a one-year loan, with an option to buy, from Independiente del Valle of the Ecuadorian Serie A.
Delgado will occupy an international slot on the roster.
Delgado (20 years old) returned to Independiente del Valle this season after spending the 2022/23 season on loan with AFC Ajax’s affiliate team Jong Ajax which competes in the Eerste Divisie, the second tier of professional soccer in the Netherlands. With Jong Ajax, Delgado appeared in 24 matches. The midfielder’s versatility saw him play as a center back, left back, and defensive midfielder throughout his time with Jong Ajax.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
- Full Name: Patrickson Luiggy Delgado Villa (PAh-triCk-sun dEl-gah-dough)
- Connect with Patrickson: Instagram
- Position: Midfielder
- Height: 5’10’
- Weight: 168
- Date of Birth: October 17, 2003 (20)
- Birthplace: Ibarra, Ecuador
- Nationality: Ecuador
- Language Spoken: Spanish
- Previous Club: Club de Alto Rendimiento Especializado Independiente del Valle
Transaction: FC Dallas acquires midfielder Patrickson Delgado on loan from Independiente del Valle
5 Comments
He is taking an international spot. Does this mean that it is even more likely that mulato and jimenez leave?
It was already 100% Mulato and JJ were going, but yes even more so.
If this guy can play CB, and Junqua can play in a back 3, and I think Farfan played in a back 3 last year, maybe they’re thinking that will cover the lack of depth behind Tafari, Ibeagha and Gonzalez. I agree with you that another high-level CB would be best, but since you said they’re not signing anymore, wondering if this is the plan if/when one of those three main guys gets injured.
My research says he’s a 6.
I kinda doubt he will feature at CB in MLS at 5’10”. Most likely a 6/understudy to Illarramendi.