A new FC Dallas deal for Paxton Pomykal 

FC Dallas has announced a new four-year contract plus a 2027 option for Homegrown Paxton Pomykal.

“It feels good,” Paxton Pomykal said. “I love being here. With Nico and the rest of the guys, we’re starting something special and I want to be a part of that. That’s why I’m looking forward to the next few years here and bringing titles home.”

The 23-year-old Pomykal played a career-high 35 MLS games during the 2022 season (31 starts and 2 playoff games). Pomykal has made 102 regular season appearances, scoring four goals with 12 assists over his FC Dallas career.

Pomykal earned his third call-up to the USMNT for the 2023 January Camp. He also captained the U.S. Under-20 National Team in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Out Take: Love it. Pomykal shifted to the linking 8 position – what we feel is his more natural position – following the arrival of Sebastian Lletget toward the end of 2023. Locking up the local homegrown – whose love of FCD shines through – to a long-term deal is good for the club.

Pomykal will be 26 in 2026, the final base year of this new contract.

Name: Paxton Pomykal

Position: Midfielder

Number: 19

Height: 5-8

Weight: 163

Date of Birth: December 17, 1999 (23)

Birthplace: Lewisville, Texas

Hometown: Highland Village, Texas

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: FC Dallas signs Paxton Pomykal to a four-year contract with a club option for the 2027 season.

Paxton Pomykal celebrates his goal in the MLS preseason matchup between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)