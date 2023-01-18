Arriola, Pomykal, and Ferreira called into January USMNT camp

FC Dallas Winger Paul Arriola, striker Jesus Ferreira, and midfielder Paxton Pomykal have been called into the January US Men’s National Team camp. In addition, five other players with an FC Dallas connection have also been called in: Jonathan Gómez, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Alan Soñora, and Alejandro Zendejas.

The training camp will kick off on January 21st before the USMNT faces Serbia on Wednesday the 25th at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET; HBO Max, Universo, Peacock, Telemundo App) and Colombia on Saturday the 28th at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo App).

Paul Arriola had a career-high 10 goals with 7 assists last season with FCD.

Jesus Ferreira tied the FCD franchise record for goals in a season with 18, was named MLS Young Player of the Year, and came in at no. 1 in the MLS 22 Under 22 rankings.

Paxton Pomykal put together his healthiest season in quite a few years, producing five assists over 35 total games for Dallas.

FCD Academy product Jonathan Gómez won a title with North Texas SC before signing professionally with Lou City. JOGO now plays for Real Sociedad.

Walker Zimmerman was drafted by FC Dallas before leaving to join LAFC.

Kellyn Acosta was an FCD Homegrown and was later traded (at his request) to Colorado.

Alan Soñora is the son of one of the Dallas Burn’s first allocation players Diego Soñora. Diego, a defender, played 47 times for Dallas with 3 goals and 9 assists.

Alejandro Zendejas was the 13th Homegrown in club history. Alex, as he was known then, was one of FCD’s earliest sales when after 8 games with the first team he was sold to Chivas for $500k.

USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS) – JANUARY CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Unattached; 10/0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad/ESP; 1/0), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 0/0), Aaron Long (LAFC; 29/3), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg/NOR; 0/0), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 37/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; 0/0), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 55/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 0/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 1/0), Alan Soñora (Unattached; 0/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 4/0)

FORWARDS (7): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 48/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 16/7), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough/ENG; 6/1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Odense/DEN; 0/0), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America/MEX; 0/0)