MLSPA drops salaries for 2023 including FC Dallas

The time has come for the release of the 2023 MLS Players Association salary list. We’ve pulled out the FC Dallas numbers for you all to see.

They are listed from high to low base compensation. Our comments will come after the list.

Player Base Guaranteed Comp Jesús Ferreira $1,650,000.00 $1,852,000.00 Paul Arriola $1,550,000.00 $1,729,400.00 Alan Velasco $1,200,000.00 $1,401,000.00 Jesús Jiménez $1,100,000.00 $1,219,927.00 Sebastian Lletget $975,000.00 $1,066,250.00 Facundo Quignón $836,000.00 $890,627.00 Paxton Pomykal $800,000.00 $908,000.00 José Antonio Martínez $700,000.00 $773,000.00 Sebastien Ibeagha $520,000.00 $583,625.00 Marco Farfán $425,000.00 $457,813.00 Jáder Obrian $382,500.00 $467,100.00 Ema Twumasi $320,000.00 $339,300.00 Jimmy Maurer $300,000.00 $317,938.00 Maarten Paes $300,000.00 $337,500.00 Geovane Jesus $250,000.00 $297,000.00 Dante Sealy $250,000.00 $277,301.00 Nkosi Tafari $240,750.00 $240,750.00 Edwin Cerrillo $149,500.00 $164,500.00 Collin Smith $130,000.00 $135,000.00 Justin Che $125,000.00 $134,209.00 Antonio Carrera $85,444.00 $104,963.00 Sam Junqua $85,444.00 $93,777.00 Amet Korca $85,444.00 $85,444.00 José Mulato $85,444.00 $123,627.00 Tsiki Ntsabeleng $85,444.00 $85,444.00 Herbert Endeley $67,360.00 $67,360.00 Nolan Norris $67,360.00 $86,002.00 Isaiah Parker $67,360.00 $77,360.00 Tarik Scott $67,360.00 $83,302.00

Thoughts and Comments

The Current DPs are Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco, and Paul Arriola. FCD has said they can buy down Arriola to non-DP level if necessary.

Paul Arriola‘s number is an eye-opener, his base was $1.1 mil last year and it jumps to $1.5 mil.

Toronto FC is eating some part of Jesús Jiménez‘s $1.1 mil salary in terms of the cap Probably enough to make him not be a DP on the Dallas books.

Nkosi Tafari and Edwin Cerrillo are bargins at $240k and $150k. Tsiki Ntsabeleng perhaps even more so on $85k.

Sebastian Lletget hardly took any cut at all ($75k) to get his extension as he’s almost the same number as 2023.

Paxton Pomykal‘s contract when up by $100k.

Sebastien Ibeagha doubled his base from $225k to $520k to come to FC Dallas. How in the world does he make twice Tafari?

Maarten Paes will need a pay raise if FCD is going to hold onto him.

Sam Junqua‘s $85k base means he’s a supplemental roster player.

Bernard Kaumgo wasn’t listed.