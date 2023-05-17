FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (18 points, 5-3-3) hosts 8th in the West Vancouver Whitecaps (14 points, 3-3-5) at Toyota Stadium at 7:30 pm.

These teams are fairly close in the standings despite the 4 positions. Vancouver has two goals more scored and 1 goal more allowed which somehow FCD has used to turn 2 ties into wins. That’s the 4-point difference.

The Whitecaps have a 7-game unbeaten streak against FC Dallas (4W 3D), dating back to September 2018.

In fact, FCD has 1 win vs Vancouver in the last 11 meetings. Dallas won 8 of the first 12 meetings between these two clubs and only 3 since.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Coach Nico Estevez has a tough one on his hands. Paul Arriola, Geovane Jesus, and Sebastian Lletget are all out. I did consider starting Jesus Jimenez with his broken hand in a cast in a 4-4-2, and I still think it’s quite possible, but I will stick with the 4-3-3.

The main reason I went 4-3-3 is no Lletget means Tsiki Ntsabeleng gets the start as I wanted to reward this 2nd assist of the season by the feisty mid.

No Arriola means Jader Obrian keeps his spot coming off his best performance of the year. No Geovane means Ema Twumasi keeps the right back spot at home.

I’m also going to “rotate” in Sam Junqua for Marco Farfan, Edwin Cerrillo for Facundo Quignon, and Nkosi Tafari for Jose Martinez. Martinez was a bit banged up last game and has started 5 straight while Tafari was injured so he needs a break.

FC Dallas XI prediction vs Vancouver Whitecaps, May 17, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Marco Farfan

Jose Mulato

Jesus Jimenez

Amet Korca

Facundo Quignon

Herbert Endeley

Nolan Norris

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (quad)

OUT: Paul Arriola (quad)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (hamstring)

Vancouver Whitecaps

None.

INTERNATIONAL DUTY:

Antonio Carrera (United States U-20)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

Jáder Obrian & Paxton Pomykal

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas will be in normal home red with blue shorts. Vancouver will be in all-white, probably, but they do have a set of preferred blue shorts.

Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic dives in on FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira’s shot in the MLS match at Toyota Stadium, June 18, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Officials

REF: Jon Freemon

AR1: Kali Smith

AR2: Jeffrey Greeson

4TH: Nima Saghafi

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 5-3-3 (18 points – 4th in West)

5-3-3 (18 points – 4th in West) VAN record : 3-3-5 (14 points – 8th in West)

: 3-3-5 (14 points – 8th in West) FCD vs. VAN all-time : 10-9-8 (34 goals scored, 34 goals conceded)

: 10-9-8 (34 goals scored, 34 goals conceded) FCD vs. VAN all-time home: 7-2-3 (20 goals scored, 14 goals conceded)

The Whitecaps are the only Western Conference team head coach Nico Estévez hasn’t won against in his year and a half in charge.

The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last five matches at FC Dallas (W2 D3).

The Whitecaps are winless in 13 straight road MLS matches (D7 L6), the second-longest active winless run away from home in MLS.

FC Dallas has conceded exactly once in each of its last nine home matches (incl. playoffs).

All five of FC Dallas’ wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored. Dallas has a 14-1-2 record in the 17 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 13 home matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to mid-July of 2022 (W8 D4).

FC Dallas is 10 goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.

FC Dallas is 4-2-0 in games decided by 1 goal this year.

FC Dallas had a 0.750 winning percentage (10-1-7 record) when scoring the first goal of the match this year.

Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.836 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Since 2018, FCD is 54-7-22 when scoring first.

MLS ALL-TIME HOME WINS

LA Galaxy 242 FC Dallas 237

200 MLS APPEARANCES

Sebastian Lletget 197

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 42 126