North Texas SC signs Lautaro Taboada

North Texas SC has signed attacker Lautaro Taboada to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2024 season with a club option for the 2025 season.

“We are looking forward to adding Lautaro to our roster,” said North Texas SC Interim Head Coach John Gall. “He comes with excellent international experience and has played at a high level at his young age. He is a player that is exciting, dynamic and has a great eye for goal. He is coming to a great group of guys that will make him feel at home very quickly.”

Taboada, 19, joins North Texas SC after making five appearances for Club Atlético All Boys during the 2023 season in Primera B Nacional. Taboada registered 295 minutes played and scored his first professional and game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Defensores de Belgrano on May 22, 2023. He also registered one appearance in the first round of Copa Argentina where he featured off the bench playing 42 minutes.

He was called up to the Argentina U-20 de Ascenso cycle by head coach Claudio Gugnali on April 5, 2023.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Lautaro Taboada

Pronunciation: lao-TAH-roh tah-boh-AH-da

Connect with Lautaro: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: January 22, 2004 (19)

Birthplace: Morón, Buenos Aires

Nationality: Argentinian

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 178 lbs.

Last Club: CA All Boys

Transaction: North Texas SC signs forward Lautaro Taboada to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2024 season with a club option for the 2025 season.