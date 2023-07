FC Dallas Academy and North Texas SC winger Anthony Ramirez has been called into the latest Mexico U18 camp under head coach Alex Diego.

Ramirez, who is in our FC Dallas potential signings lists, is eligible for both US and Mexico and has taken part in US Youth National Team camps for both feds.

#U18 | It's our first training camp under HC Alex Diego! πŸ‡²πŸ‡½β›ΊοΈβš½οΈ



We will work at our High-Performance Center until July 29th. πŸ’―πŸ pic.twitter.com/KWulgUkK1P — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 24, 2023