Categories FC Dallas, Leagues Cup, Major League Soccer

Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Necaxa, 2023 Leagues Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Necaxa, 2023 Leagues Cup

FC Dallas took care of business against Necaxa in the 2023 League Cup by a 3-0 scoreline earning themselves a spot in the knockout round. Daniel McCullough was on hand for the pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

20230725_fcd_198427
FC Dallas huddles prior to the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198720 Lletget
Sebastian Lletget celebrates his first half goal in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198665 kamungo
Bernard Kamungo brings down a pass in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198577 kamungo
Bernard Kamungo competes for a long pass in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198553 ibeagha
Sebastian Ibeagha switches the field in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198507 kamungo
Bernard Kamungo fouled from behind in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198516 red
The referee shows Necaxa defender Alan Montes a red card after tackling Bernard Kamungo from behind in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198775 Ferreira
Jesus Ferreira controls a pass in the box in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198906 ferreira
Jesus Ferreira send a ball into the box in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198932 obrian
Jader OBrian is fouled on top of the box in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_199197 ansah
Eugene Ansah dribbles up the side of the field in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198946 velasco
Alan Velasco hits a free kick on top of the box in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_199267 lletget
Sebastian Lletget crosses the ball, earning an assist, in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_199324 ferreira
Jesus Ferreira scores in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_199463 jf dog
Jesus Ferreira shows his undershirt after scoring in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_199510 ferreira
Jesus Ferreira raises his fist toward the crowd after scoring in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
20230725_fcd_198769 Martinez
Jose Martinez heads the ball in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *