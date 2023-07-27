Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Necaxa, 2023 Leagues Cup

FC Dallas took care of business against Necaxa in the 2023 League Cup by a 3-0 scoreline earning themselves a spot in the knockout round. Daniel McCullough was on hand for the pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas huddles prior to the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget celebrates his first half goal in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo brings down a pass in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo competes for a long pass in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Ibeagha switches the field in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo fouled from behind in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

The referee shows Necaxa defender Alan Montes a red card after tackling Bernard Kamungo from behind in the League Cup match at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira controls a pass in the box in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira send a ball into the box in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader OBrian is fouled on top of the box in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Eugene Ansah dribbles up the side of the field in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco hits a free kick on top of the box in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget crosses the ball, earning an assist, in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira scores in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira shows his undershirt after scoring in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jesus Ferreira raises his fist toward the crowd after scoring in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jose Martinez heads the ball in the League Cup match against Necaxa at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)