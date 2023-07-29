Former Mav Najera joins Dallas Sidekicks ownership

Former Dallas Mavericks player Eduardo Najera has joined the Dallas Sidekicks ownership group, the team announced on Friday.

The first Mexican-born draftee in NBA history, Najera was picked 38th overall in before a draft night trade to the Mavs in the 2000 NBA Draft. He would play four years in Dallas before being traded to the Golden State Nuggets, but later returned to Dallas for the 2010 season.

“Joining the ownership group of the Dallas Sidekicks is a dream come true for me,” Najera said. “Soccer has a unique power to bring people together, and with the Sidekicks, we’re going to create an atmosphere that matches the passion of the game.”

Najera joins his former coach, Donnie Nelson, in the Sidekicks ownership group and expressed his desire to bring another former Maverick on board in Dirk Nowitzki. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer has been a frequent visitor to FC Dallas games in the past, hosted charity games in the US and Germany, and is brother-in-law to former Sweden internationals Martin and Marcus Olsson.

The Dallas Sidekicks also announce the date for its home opener at the Credit Union of Texas Arena in Allen. Their MASL campaign begins on Saturday, December 9th.