FCD’s Echevarria and Ortega named to Puerto Rico U15s for Concacaf Championship

FC Dallas’ Diego Echevarria (forward) and Daniel Ortega (midfielder) have been called into the Puerto Rico U15 team for the Concacaf Under-15 Championship to be played from August 6th to 13th in the Dominican Republic.

Echevarria has been with FC Dallas for a couple of seasons but Daniel Ortega is a new name to me. Turns out Ortega is a former PR Surf player who moved to Texas and joined FCD ECNL 08 this summer.

Puerto Rico Championship Schedule

All games at Felix Sanchez in Santa Domingo, in the Dominican Republic.

Opponent Date Time (local) Costa Rica August 6 6 pm Honduras August 7 6 pm Trinidad & Tabego August 8 8 pm

Puerto Rico Roster