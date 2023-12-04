FC Dallas signs Romanian teenager Enes Sali

FC Dallas has signed 17-year-old Romanian winger Enes Sali to a four-year contract with a one-year club option as part of the MLS U-22 Initiative. FC Dallas was first linked to Sali back in September with a 3 mil Euros buy and again this week when Goal.com published and then deleted an article saying the teenager was signed.

Sali joins Dallas after spending two years with FCV Farul Constanța of the SuperLiga, the first tier of men’s soccer in Romania. Sali will occupy an international roster spot even though he was born in Canada.

Sali made his professional debut with Farul on August 9, 2021, at age 15 years, 6 months, and 6 days, and registered his first professional goal on September 13, 2021, becoming the youngest player to score in the SuperLiga at 15 years, six months and 21 days. Sali has accumulated 56 appearances with the Romanian side, scoring four and assisting twice across all competitions, and

Prior to joining Farul Constanta (then Viitorul Constanta) Sali spent the 2015-16 season with Barça Escola Barcelona after being spotted at a Barça Academy Camp in Toronto, Canada during the winter of 2014 at age eight. Shortly after, Sali joined the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy, founded by Gheorghe Hagi.

Sali is the youngest player to make his Romania national team debut after appearing for the Tricolorii on November 14, 2021, in a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein at age 15 years, 8 months and 22 days.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Enes Sali (eH-nEs sAH-leE)

Instagram: @enessali

Position: Winger

Date of Birth: 3 February 2006 (17)

Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Citizenship: Romania, Canada

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 125

Language Spoken: English, Romanian

Transaction: FC Dallas Signs Romanian International Enes Sali